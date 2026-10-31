Astros End GM Search With Unexpected Hire Ahead of Critical Offseason

The Houston Astros announced Friday that they have hired Randy Flores as the team's new general manager. Flores did not emerge as a candidate for the Astros until late Friday, and shortly after, the team made it official.

“I am excited and grateful for this amazing opportunity,” Flores said in a statement released by the team on social media. “The Astros have a long winning tradition under Jim Crane and I look forward to contributing to the success. I want to thank the Cardinals organization for the opportunities and support that made this next chapter possible. My family and I are excited to make Houston home.”

About Flores

Flores has been part of the St. Louis Cardinals organization since 2015 as a member of the scouting department. Most recently, he was the team's assistant general manager in charge of pro scouting.

The hiring of Flores presents a really big opportunity for him. In St. Louis, he had a hand in making some savvy picks in the MLB amateur draft that helped the current core of Cardinals baseball. Players like Tommy Edman (now with the Dodgers), Alec Buleson, and Lars Nootbar, all whom other teams passed up on have become core pieces for either the Cardinals or another team and bring value back in trades.

Pros & Cons to the Hire

A base is seen before it is placed prior to game two of the Wildcard round. Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One thing that will benefit the Astros in the hire is that Flores has experience working with no payroll flexibility. The Cardinals have been a team that has been strapped a bit financially over the past few seasons, and with Astros owner Jim Crane's reluctance to go over the second luxury tax, spending on the margins should be a benefit.

There should be some pause to this hire. The first thing that should concern Astros fans is this is a first-time GM, and while he was in the Cardinals front office, that unit has experienced turnover over the past few years. Since 2022, the team has been rather mediocre, though JJ Weatherholt, who should finish within the top five in the NL Rookie of the Year voting, was also one of his picks.

The other factor that should concern Astros fans is not Flores himself, but rather Crane. Before Dana Brown and the Astros parted ways, Crane had his hands in a lot of the day-to-day operations of the team, including blocking a trade that would have upgraded Houston's offense at the 2026 trade deadline. If the next wave of Astros baseball is successful, Crane can't meddle in the day-to-day baseball operations and let Flores and his team operate.