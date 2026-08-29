Astros Are Finally Getting the Daulton Varsho They Traded For

Daulton Varsho has begun to turn around his season with clutch hits in recent games.

Varsho, who spent the first four months of the season with the Blue Jays, wasn’t playing up to his 2025 output when he was with Toronto. He hit .243 with a .682 OPS with the Blue Jays in 2026, only hitting seven home runs in 333 at bats .

Compare that to his 2025 numbers where he posted a .833 OPS in 71 games. He hit 20 home runs in 245 at bats in 2025.

The Astros traded for Varsho hoping that the 2025 Varsho was waiting in the wings to reemerge. At first, it seemed like Varsho had regressed even further, with very low numbers in his first three weeks in the blue and orange.

Tough First Weeks In Houston

Houston Astros center fielder Dalton Varsho (18) Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



Varsho was struggling in his first three weeks as an Astro. He hit .135 over his first 15 games with Houston. His OPS came out to .436 and he hit just one home run. He had a negative impact on win probability in 10 of these games with a net win probability of -.481. At this point, the Astros had to seriously consider whether starting Varsho was worth it.

Season Turnaround

But something seems to have clicked with Varsho and since then he’s been one of the Astros most reliable bats. Varsho has a .873 OPS over his last eight games. Houston is 4-4 over those games but they needed Varsho to come through in each of the four wins. He is 10-for-34 over these eight games with five extra base hits.

The 30-year-old Varsho has reached base safely in eight straight games ahead of the Astros' Saturday meeting with the New York Mets. Last time out, Varsho only went 1-for-4, but that one hit provided two-thirds of the Astros runs in a close game.

Varsho came through with a two-strike hit that sent Houston from down one to up one. He hit a ball that was considerably below the zone and lofted it in front of the right fielder for a two-run single.

New York Trip Success

Houston Astros center fielder Dalton Varsho (18) Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Varsho, the Wisconsin native, also had a key two-hit game in each of the Astros’ first two games against the Yankees, posting a win probability added of .131 and .295, respectively. All that came during Varsho’s five-game mini-hitting streak that included two home runs.

The Astros traded for Varsho, counting on him to contribute. This last week has shown that Varsho can play like the 2025 version of Varsho and can give the Astros a needed offensive kick.