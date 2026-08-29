Astros Set Lineup Against Mets as Houston Seeks to Extend AL West Lead

The Houston Astros continue their New York road trip on Saturday hoping to collect a second series win and a winning road trip against the Mets.

The Astros (68-67) have extended their lead in the AL West to two games over the Texas Rangers (66-69). Houston started the week behind the Rangers in the standings and with some drama after general manager Dana Brown was let go after a meeting with team owner Jim Crane.

But, since then, the Astros are 3-1 on this New York road trip and they can claim a winning road trip and second straight series win with a victory over the New York Mets and starter Nolan McLean.

Astros Lineup for Aug. 29, 2026

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena. Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DH Jeremy Pena

LF Yordan Alvarez (L)

3B Isaac Paredes

2B Jose Altuve

CF Daulton Varsho (L)

1B Christian Walker

RF Taylor Trammell (L)

SS Nick Allen

C Christian Vazquez

Houston Astros at New York Mets

Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez. Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Where: Citi Field,, Queens, N.Y.

Series Schedule, TV, Radio

Saturday: 3:10 p.m. — TV: Astros: Space City Home Network; Mets: SNY; Radio: Rangers: KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KLTN-TUDN 102.9 FM; Mets: Audacy Mets Radio WHSQ 880AM, Audacy App 92.3 HD2

Probable Pitchers

Saturday: Astros LHP Bennett Sousa (1-3, 6.27) vs. Mets RHP Nolan McLean (9-8, 3.21)

Three Astros Matchups That Matter

Yordan Alvarez: He’s the one guy in the Astros lineup that can go off at any time. He’s cooled off only a bit of late, batting .304 in his last seven games without a home run. But this season he’s slashing .318/.435/.607 with 36 home runs and 91 RBI. He’s one home run away from tying his single-season career-high in home runs.

Jeremy Pena: The Astros are getting Pena off his feet on Saturday by putting him in the DH role, but they need his bat in the lineup. He’s batting .269 with two home runs and four RBI in his last seven games. He’s on a roll when you consider he is batting .167 in his last 15 games, so the numbers are going up.

Daulton Varsho: He drove in two of the Astros’ three runs in Friday’s win over the Mets and his bat has turned around since some early struggles after the trade from Toronto. He’s batting .300 in his last seven games after batting just .228 in his last 15 games. The defense is unquestioned. But if he keeps hitting like this he’ll help propel the Astros toward October.