Astros Manager Joe Espada Drops Promising Quote After Series Win Over Yankees

As bad as things have been this season for the Houston Astros, there is a clear path to the playoffs for Joe Espada's club. However, that hit a bump in the road at home on their last homestand, going 3-6 against the Seattle Mariners, Los Angeles Angels and the Athletics at the worst possible time after looking to gain some separation in the American League West.

Looking to flush the memory of that series, the Astros faced a six-game road trip against the New York Yankees and Mets. Facing a banged-up Yankees team in the Bronx for three games, they responded the way that good teams do; they won a series on the road against an playoff contender. After splitting their first two games of the series, Houston picked up a 5-1 win in the rubber game on Thursday night at Yankee Stadium. After the game, Espada dropped a quote about his team that should be a wake-up call for the rest of the season.

Astros Manager Joe Espada Happy With Series Win Against Yankees

Houston Astros pitcher Hayden Wesneski Credit: Vincent Carchietta | Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To win a series on the road this time of the year in a playoff race, you need someone to step up on the mound in a hostile environment, and that is what Hayden Wesneski did. The 28-year-old right-hander worked five innings, striking out six and allowing just three hits and one run. Four scoreless innings from the bullpen were enough following home runs from Christian Walker and Jeremy Peña.

“I thought it was something we needed to do after our homestand (when) we did not play well,” Espada said, per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. “We came here and we took care of business, winning a series against a good team. I thought there was some energy and we played really well.”

There should be some energy in the late-August playoff race. Houston leaves the Bronx for Queens for a three-game weekend series against the Mets, one game up on the Texas Rangers for first place in the AL West. The Mets are buried in last place in the National League East, so this is a series that the Astros should win. However, that was the case on the last homestand and how did that turn out? Three straight series losses to the three worst teams in the division.

There are still two paths to the postseason for Houston: the division and the wild-card, but the clear choice and easiest one is to win the division. They took a big step toward that with a series win against the Yankees and they need to take advantage of playing the struggling Mets this weekend while the Rangers have a series against the MLB-best Milwaukee Brewers. Houston moved on from general manager Dana Brown earlier this week and Espada's job is on thin ice. For one series, the Astros answered the bell for their manager.