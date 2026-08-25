How to Watch Astros Face Off Against Yankees: TV, Radio and Lineups

The Houston Astros desperately need to get back into the win column, and it won't be easy at all to begin this week.

The Astros are in the Bronx to face the New York Yankees for a three-game series starting on Tuesday. Houston no longer has the lead in the American League West division, down 0.5 games to the Texas Rangers.

It's been a really poor stretch lately for the Astros, who are coming off a disastrous homestand that was supposed to be favorable going up against three teams with below .500 records. The Astros ended up with a 3-6 record against three division opponents in the Seattle Mariners, Los Angeles Angels, and Athletics.

Houston blew a 3-1 lead heading into the eighth on Saturday and a 6-0 lead on Sunday to the Athletics, who are the worst team in baseball. On Monday, the Astros and general manager Dana Brown parted ways, while there were rumors about this season being Joe Espada's last as manager.

It will be interesting to see how all that affects the Astros' performance, if at all. The Yankees, who are 74-56 and in a firm position for the first wild card spot in the AL, will be a challenge for the Astros.

The Yankees won the first series matchup this season 2-1 back on April 24-26. The Astros got outscored 24-14.

How to Watch Astros vs Yankees

Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez hits a double during the fifth inning against the New York Yankees at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Time: 6:05 p.m. CST

Where: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York

TV: Astros- Space City Home Network; Yankees- YES

Radio: Astros- KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KLTN-TUDN 102.9 FM; Yankees- WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

The other two games of the series will also be on Space City Home Network.

Astros Starting Lineup

SS Jeremy Peña

DH Yordan Alvarez (L)

3B Isaac Paredes

2B Jose Altuve

CF Daulton Varsho (L)

1B Christian Walker

RF Lamonte Wade Jr. (L)

C Yainer Diaz

LF Taylor Trammell (L)

Alvarez has gone 5/11 against the Yankees this year (.455 average) while Diaz is 3/8 with a homer. Varsho has faced the Yankees quite a bit already from his time with the Blue Jays and is 7/17 (.412 average) with a .941 OPS.

Pitching Matchups

Houston Astros starting pitcher Ethan Pecko delivers a pitch during the second inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Astros: RHP Ethan Pecko (0-0, 4.91 ERA) vs Yankees: RHP Will Warren (8-6, 4.43 ERA, 122 K)

Pecko makes the first road start and second start overall of his MLB career in Yankee Stadium. It's also his 24th birthday and he becomes the fourth Astros pitcher since 2019 to pitch on his birthday. Pecko went 3.2 innings and gave up two earned runs on three hits in his big-league debut against the Angels last Wednesday.

He earned a no decision and threw 89 pitches, with 49 for strikes. Given the Astros' pitching situation, Pecko was almost forced to be called up and it will be interesting to see how he handles this game, even without the likes of Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton in the Yankees lineup.

Alvarez has found great success against Warren, having gone 4/5 so far with a 1.600 OPS. Varsho has also gone 4/5 in his career, but he has a 2.800 OPS with two homers and three RBI. Diaz has gone 2/4 with an RBI as well.

Astros ' probable starters for the rest of the series are RHP Peter Lambert on Wednesday and RHP Hayden Wesneski on Thursday. The Yankees haven't announced Wednesday's starter, while former Astro Gerrit Cole will be starting on Thursday.