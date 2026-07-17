Astros Back In Action vs Orioles, Announce New Roster Move and Set Lineup

The All-Star break is now over, and that means the Houston Astros are officially ready to return to game action. The second half of the season and postseason push for the Astros begins on Friday night against the Baltimore Orioles in a three-game series at Daikin Park in Houston.

The Astros are currently 47-51 heading into this series and are just three games back from the lead in the American League West division. Meanwhile, the Baltimore Orioles are 46-51 and just behind the Astros in the race for the final AL Wild Card spot. That means this is a critical series for the Astros to win at home and start on the right foot after the All-Star break.

Before Friday's game, the Astros announced another roster move and a couple of updates.

Latest Roster Move

We have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/9tDODIHcUW — Houston Astros (@astros) July 17, 2026

Minor league outfielder Lucas Spence was called up to the big leagues today. This is the 23-year-old Spence's first call-up to the Astros and he will make his MLB debut on Friday night in center field in Houston. Spence is currently playing for Triple-A Sugar Land and has only 17 Triple-A games under his belt.

Spence was called up as outfielder Brice Matthews has gone on the 10-day injured list with a left knee sprain suffered against the Texas Rangers on Sunday when he tried to play the ball and hit the outfield wall.

2026 was Spence's first year with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys and he had just a .246 average and .699 OPS in 57 at-bats. Overall, he has a .258 average and .777 OPS in 63 minor league games this year, along with 13 stolen bases. The lefty also hit six home runs and had 44 RBI this year.

Additionally, right-hander Kai-Wei Teng was reinstated from the 15-day IL after a right knee sprain and will likely rejoin the bullpen now.

Here is the announced Astros lineup for Friday's game.

Astros Lineup vs Orioles on July 17

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) hits a solo home run against the Texas Rangers during the fourth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. SS Jeremy Peña

2. DH Yordan Alvarez (L)

3. 3B Isaac Paredes

4. 1B Christian Walker

5. 2B Jose Altuve

6. LF Lamonte Wade Jr. (L)

7. RF Cam Smith

8. CF Lucas Spence (L)

9. C Christian Vasquez

Orioles at Astros

Time: 7:10 p.m. CST

TV: Astros- Space City Home Network; Orioles- MASN

Radio: Astros- KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KLTN-TUDN 102.9 FM; Orioles- 98 Rock 97.9 FM, WBAL 1090 AM

Starting Pitching Matchup

Houston Astros starting pitcher Peter Lambert (38) pitches against the Texas Rangers during the third inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Astros: RHP Peter Lambert (8-5, 3.14 ERA, 81 K) vs Orioles: Dean Kremer (1-2, 4.09 ERA, 24 K)

The Astros have also announced their pitchers for the rest of the series, with Spencer Arrighetti expected to take the mound on Saturday, followed by Hunter Brown on Sunday. Lambert has been the most consistent starter on the staff and has been somewhat of the ace at the moment.

This will just be Kremer's fifth start of the season after he missed two months with a right quadriceps strain. The Astros are starting three lefties in the lineup against Kremer, as he gives up a .940 OPS against them compared to a .530 OPS against righties.

Two Matchups to Watch

Jose Altuve: The Astros star second baseman has the best numbers against Kremer in his career, and he has definitely won the matchup thus far. Altuve has a .450 average and 1.200 OPS in 20 ABs against Kremer, along with a homer. He'll need to get on the board for the Astros to be successful.

Yordan Alvarez: The best hitter in baseball will always be a critical matchup to watch, but Alvarez also has found success against Kremer in the past, having gone 3/7 with a 1.029 OPS.