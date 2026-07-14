Where the Astros Rank in MLB Power Rankings at the All-Star Break

The Houston Astros are enjoying their time off as they prepare, regroup, and re-energize for the second half of the 2026 campaign. Fighting back from well down in the standings to being just three games out of first in the AL West, the Astros' surge came to a halt at the final series before the break.

Houston dropped two of three against their division rivals, the Texas Rangers, and in the series before that, the Astros again lost two of three, that time against the Washington Nationals. While they made ground in the division for a moment, the momentum feels like it hit a brick wall.

All of this was reflected in where the Astros placed in the Fox Sports MLB Power Rankings going into the All-Star break. Written by Rowan Karver, Houston fell a handful of places in the rankings given their struggles over the last two series.

Where the Astros Rank in Power Rankings

Houston Astros left fielder Zach Dezenzo (9) is greeted in the dugout after scoring. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston ranks 20th in the MLB power rankings going into the break, falling four spots.

"Everything started to turn in a better direction in June after the Astros got ace Hunter Brown and closer Josh Hader back … and then they went 4-6 to start July. The pitching staff has problems even with those two back, and the outfield will need an upgrade at the deadline, assuming general manager Dana Brown is a buyer," Karver wrote.

Despite ranking 1.5 games out of a final AL Wild Card spot, the Astros' recent struggles were enough to drop them from spot 16 a week prior.

One of the biggest reasons there shouldn't be concern in the Astros' fanbase or clubhouse is purely because they have an MVP candidate in Yordan Alvarez. His power stroke at the plate has carried this franchise to new heights, as they look to get back to the playoffs after missing them in 2025.

With the trade deadline right around the corner, Dana Brown and the rest of the front office have a tall task to improve this roster before it's too late. Currently, the state of the franchise needs a few extra pieces for fans to feel confident going into the later months of the season.

The Astros are reportedly looking for starting pitching, and if they're successful, they could jump to the top of the division, making it even more of a dogfight than it already is. Depending on how they play in the first week back after the break will dictate more than just where they rank in the power rankings.