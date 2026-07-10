Regrading the Houston Astros' 2023 MLB Draft Class 3 Years Later

The Houston Astros made it all the way to the American League Championship Series in 2023 before losing in seven games to the future World Series champions, the Texas Rangers. They were in the midst of an incredible season when the draft happened.

The Astros didn’t have a pick until No. 28, but they managed to add several players who have already reached the major leagues or at least still remain as part of the long-term future for Houston.

Here is how the Astros’ draft class of 2023 stacks up three years later.

Brice Matthews, Round 1, No. 28

Houston Astros center fielder Brice Matthews | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just two years after being drafted, Brice Matthews has already reached the major leagues. That is something many first-round picks don’t do. While he can make that claim, it is also important to note that his offensive production has been inconsistent at times.

But Houston values his defensive versatility and has allowed him the opportunity to get some playing time regardless of how the bat is swinging.

Through 92 career major league games, he is batting .194 with 11 home runs and 31 RBI. He has stolen five bases. When you look at 2026 alone, he has appeared in 79 games and hit .200 with seven home runs and 22 RBI. So, while he may be getting a bit better, his offense is going to have to improve a lot.

What he brings to the table is the fact that he can play second, third and the outfield. That gives the team flexibility not offered by a lot of other players.

If his bat can get better over the next year or so, he could easily become one of the better draft picks of this class.

Alonzo Tredwell, Round 2, No. 61

Alonzo Tredwell | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

During the 2025 season, there was a lot of optimism around Alonzo Tredwell. He posted a 3.69 ERA with 122 strikeouts over 100 innings. He advanced to Double-A ball in the process.

Then, as it sometimes does, an injury took him out. Shoulder surgery ended his 2026 season before it ever started.

So now the organization waits to see how the rehab process goes. In his minor league career, he has a 3.08 ERA over 278 innings and has amassed 289 strikeouts.

His ceiling has yet to be determined, but durability could be an issue here. If he can return healthy, he has a chance to be a strong addition to the pitching crew.

Jake Bloss, Round 3, No. 99

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Jake Bloss | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bloss was a value pick at No. 99 and while he is no longer with the team, we have to say this pick was a success.

He made a rapid ascent through the farm system and actually made it to the majors in 2024, just a year after being drafted. Then he was used as the trade centerpiece that brought Yusei Kikuchi to Houston.

Bloss only got the opportunity to make three starts for Houston before being traded away. Later, he had to undergo UCL surgery in 2025 and has just now returned with rehab starts in May of 2026.

For a third-round pick, his value rocketed up as fast as he moved through the system.

Cam Fisher, Round 4, No. 131

Contact issues are the problem for Cam Fisher. He’s got power, but if he ever wants to see the big leagues, he is going to have to work out the problems at the plate.

Over his 179 games in the minors, he is batting just .187 while striking out 280 times in 562 at-bats. He has hit 30 home runs and stolen 41 bases, but that all is overshadowed by his batting average.

Unfortunately for Fisher, you can’t even say it is getting better because his average has gone down each year.

Overall Grade

Houston does get some credit here for getting Brice Matthews to the majors and for maximizing Jake Bloss’ value.

There is reason to believe that Alonzo Tredwell will return from injury and become a part of the pitching squad.

The fault in this draft class is depth. Outside of Matthews and maybe a healthy Tredwell, none of the other picks are waiting in the wings to make the move to the majors.

Most of the later picks are having trouble developing in the system. Looking back over the Astros' picks, we have to say this was a middle-of-the-pack class.