Astros' Bullpen Has Become the Anchor Holding This Team Together

The Houston Astros bullpen has provided key innings over the last few weeks, leading directly to a handful of Astros victories. Most recently on Wednesday, the bullpen provided 8.1 scoreless innings in an Astros victory.

Hader’s Dominance

Josh Hader is an easy player to highlight. He has a 0.96 ERA in 29 appearances. His save record is a perfect 17 for 17. The closer has been perfect over his last six appearances, not allowing a single baserunner in seven innings. He hasn’t given up a hit in 10.1 innings, an impressive feat that amounts to more than a full game of no-hit baseball.

Hader is an early front runner for reliever of the month with his perfect 6.0 innings. He even pitched more than a single inning for the first time this season in the extra-inning win over the San Francisco Giants on Monday.

Hader came in looking to push the game to extra innings with a scoreless ninth. He was perfect, giving the Astros a chance to put up three runs in the top of the 10th. Hader had no trouble closing out the Giants in the home half of the 10th inning.

Abreu Resurgence

Aug 7, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Houston Astros pitcher . Bryan Abreu. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bryan Abreu has been on a remarkable season turnaround. The Dominican-born reliever in his eighth season with the Astros has a 4.19 ERA, but that fails to tell the whole story. He has put together 12 scoreless appearances in a row, allowing just three hits over 12.0 innings.

Since June 4, Abreu has a 1.14 ERA over 23.2 innings, lowering his ERA from 7.91, where it stood after a rough first two months of the season. Abreu has registered four saves and holds during this stretch of the season.

Okert’s Steady Hand

Jul 22, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros pitcher Steven Okert (48). Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Steven Okert has a 2.11 ERA in 59 appearances this season. Okert has proven to be an elite setup man for the Astros bullpen. Since June began, Okert has posted a 1.07 ERA over 33.2 innings.

Last time out, he pitched 1.1 innings in an Astros victory. He was the pitcher of record as the Astros rallied to take the win with runs in the seventh and eighth. Okert improved his record to 6-1 to go along with 16 holds. Okert has added 1.420 in win probability over the course of the season and has made a positive impact in 10 of his last 12 times pitching in relief.

The elite end of the Astros bullpen needs to continue to be elite for the team to make the playoff push. You can expect the team to be battling in close games for the remainder of the season, and the bullpen will be asked to carry a heavy load.