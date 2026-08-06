Astros Are Using Josh Hader Much Differently This Season

Astros closer Josh Hader pitched the ninth inning during Wednesday’s game but was not used in the 10th. This follows a trend that we didn’t see last year, of Hader only being available for one inning.

Hader came into a tie game in the ninth inning as he usually does and was perfect. He forced two pop-ups and struck out the final batter of the inning. He threw just 10 pitches.

The Astros used Bennett Sousa in the high-leverage 10th inning where a runner starts on second base. He immediately gave up a homer to put the Astros down by two runs. The team would score one in the bottom of the 10th to lose by one. Which begs the question: Is Josh Hader purely a one-inning reliever this year?

One-Inning Hader in 2026

Hader has made 26 appearances since starting the season on the IL and coming off on June 3. He has thrown 24.0 innings with three appearances shorter than one inning. He has thrown a scoreless ninth inning in a tie game on several occasions.

The trend started on June 10 when he came into a tie game in the ninth and was perfect, throwing 11 pitches. He did not come out for the 10th despite only throwing 11 pitches in a stress-free bottom of the ninth. The Astros would go on to get walked off by the Angels in that game.

This trend would happen five more times with some of the outings being understandable due to high pitch counts.

Multi-Inning Hader In 2025

Aug 5, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Houston Astros pitcher Josh Hader (71) Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, Hader pitched more than 1.0 inning on seven occasions. He struggled a few times in the second inning but provided reliable pitching more often. In five of his multi-inning appearances, he would allow no earned runs.

In 2025, Hader even pitched 2.0 innings twice in a three-day stretch. On June 6 and June 8, Hader was perfect, retiring all six batters he faced, working the ninth and 10th innings on both occasions. He would falter a few times in the 10th later in the season which could possibly be on Joe Espada’s mind.

It’s a difficult question to answer why the Astros didn’t use Hader on Wednesday in the 10th inning. He rarely gives up more than one run, in fact, this season he’s allowed exactly one run, earned or unearned, on three occasions. Those are the only three runs he has allowed to score all season.

Is Hader unavailable due to coming off the injured list two months ago or does the staff think he’s not the best option to pitch the extra inning? Astros fans would have liked to see Hader in the 10th on Wednesday and feel that the final result may have been different.