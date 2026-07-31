Astros Continue Pursuit of NL Ace Despite Firm Trade Stance

The Houston Astros have a big series against their AL West division rivals, the Texas Rangers, with first place on the line. The Astros' 2026 campaign has been filled with ups and downs, but one thing is for sure: they want to find a way to win now that the postseason is in sight.

One of the best ways for this franchise to do so is by adding players through the trade market, but their time is running out. The MLB Trade Deadline ends on Aug. 3 at 6:00 PM EST, so general manager Dana Brown and his team have until then to get business squared off for a playoff push.

Houston has a handful of areas to improve on should they be fighting their way back into the playoffs, with one of the biggest areas being starting pitching. Hunter Brown has met expectations, as Peter Lambert has blossomed into a huge part of the starting five.

However, the Astros could use another starting pitcher to push them ahead of the competition in the American League. One of their biggest targets resides in the National League; however, their eyes might be too big.

Astros Really Want National League Ace

Houston Astros manager Joe Espada (19) walks out to the mound. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale's recent article highlighting multiple franchise's and their approaches at the upcoming trade deadline, Houston has its eyes set on San Francisco Giants ace Logan Webb.

Unfortunately for the Astros, they're continuously met with the same answer: no. Webb doesn't look like he'll be moved at the deadline, but that doesn't mean the Astros can't still be trade partners with Buster Posey and company in San Francisco.

If Houston is looking for starting pitching help, there are various options on the trading block; that much has been made clear with the deadline looming.

Also, according to Nightengale, the Giants are open to trading outfielder Heliot Ramos, and luckily for the Astros, they could use another outfielder in their lineup. With Brice Matthews now on the 10-day IL, Ramos could be that bat that pushes Houston ahead of the competition in the AL West.

Ramos is hitting .267 with nine home runs and 34 RBIs in 71 games this season with the Giants and has high upside. Should Houston's front office dive into that narrative, placing Ramos in either left or right field would benefit the lineup while providing a more experienced outfielder in the field compared to other youngsters currently on the roster.