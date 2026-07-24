Astros, GM Dana Brown Remain Buyers as Trade Deadline Closes In

There are a handful of teams that have a pivotal stretch coming up before the MLB trade deadline on August 3. One of those teams is the Houston Astros. Manager Joe Espada and his team will begin a three-game series on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, coming off a sweep of the Miami Marlins at home.

There are still two paths remaining for the Astros to get into the postseason. They begin the weekend two games behind the Texas Rangers in the American League West Division and 3.5 games back of the Boston Red Sox for the final AL wild-card spot. Given the struggles of the division and nobody taking hold of it and running away with it, they might Houston's best path to the postseason.

However, there is no doubt the three series leading into the deadline are going to point general manager Dana Brown down the path his team will go down. Astros MLB.com reporter and insider Brian McTaggart hinted at the path that the Astros are looking at, for now.

Astros Insider Hints at Potential Trade Deadline Path for Dana Brown

Dana Brown | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McTaggart reported that Houston is going to be buyers, for now. That makes sense given the current place in the standings. However, given the multiple needs the Astros have, if Brown decides to be a buyer, then addressing all three is going to be very difficult. They would like to add a left-handed bat, relief pitching, and starting pitching, according to McTaggart. Easier said than done.

Given the injuries and the struggles that Houston had at the beginning of the season, for them to be in this position says a lot about the American League. Normally, beginning a weekend series on the last full weekend in July means you're going to be a seller. Not in 2026.

The National League is the stronger of the two leagues, which allows teams like Houston to think that if they can get into the playoffs, anything is possible. Nobody sees the Tampa Bay Rays, New York Yankees, White Sox, Red Sox or Cleveland Guardians as teams that are unbeatable. Anyone who gets into the postseason in the AL has hope to make a deep October run.

That's going to create a lot of difficult decisions for Brown and the front office. The next three series will make the decisions easier. It would make sense for the Astros to go all-in if they are in a position to be a buyer given the weak AL in 2026. However, if things go in the wrong direction, selling some pieces makes sense too. The results on the field are going to have a big effect on the decisions off it in the next 10 days. Brown has already started making trades. Are more on the way? Time will tell.