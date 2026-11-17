Yordan Alvarez will be coming off an MVP season as he hits the field for the tentative 2027 MLB season. Looking back at Astros history, how have Astros MVP winners and runners up followed up their great seasons?

Glenn Davis 1986/87

Glenn Davis was the first Astro to finish runner up or win MVP. Playing first base for the whole season, Davis played in 158 games and posted 31 home runs with 100+ RBI in 1986. He finished as runner up Mike Schmidt and posted 4.5 bWAR.

Davis’ next season he took a considerable step backward. He still played in a large number of games but only posted a 1.7 bWAR with 27 home runs. His OPS fell from .837 to .769, and the Astros failed to return to the playoffs. He did not receive any MVP votes in 1987.

Jeff Bagwell 1994/95 and 1999/00.

Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell. Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jeff Bagwell was the first Astro to win MVP, doing so in the strike-shortened 1994 season. In ’94, Bagwell posted an unheard of 1.201 OPS with a 213 OPS+. He led the league in RBI, runs, slugging, OPS and total bases.

The next season, he played in 114 games but was unable to replicate his insane ’94 numbers but still had a valuable season. He posted a 4.9 bWAR and finished with a .894 OPS. He finished 15th in the MVP voting.

Bagwell, again, finished with a top two MVP season in 1999. The Astros first baseman played in every game in 1999, the last year in the Astrodome. He posted one of his greatest run scoring seasons to date with 143 times crossing home plate. He led all NL hitters in bWAR with 7.4.

In the following year, 2000, Bagwell posted a nearly identical OPS but was 12 points lower in OPS+ due to OPS+ adjusting for ballparks and the hitter-friendly dimensions of the new ballpark. He posted 5.4 bWAR and scored 152 runs, topping his 1999 season and again leading the league. He finished seventh in the MVP voting.

Jose Altuve 2017/18

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve. Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jose Altuve won the MVP In 2017 with an 8.1 bWAR leading the league in that category. He posted a league-best .346 average and eclipsed .400 in on-base percentage.

In 2018, Altuve took a small step backward with a 5.1 bWAR season. He hit .316 in just 137 games but led the Astros back to the playoffs, this time losing in the ALCS to the Red Sox. His OPS+ went from 160 to 130 over the two seasons. He finished 13th in the MVP voting in ’18.

Alex Bregman 2019/20

Houston Astros third base Alex Bregman. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In 2019, Alex Bregam was the last Astro not named Yordan Alvarez to finish in the top two in MVP. He led the league in walks in 2019 and posted 8.9 bWAR to lead the AL.

After his runner up finish, Bregman and the rest of baseball missed two thirds of the season due to the COVID-19 outbreak. When they came back, the season was shortened to 60 games. Because of that, Bregman posted just 1.0 bWAR. His OPS+ came out to 117 after 162 the year before.

Astros Top 2 MVP Finishes | Astros On SI

On average, the Astros players OPS+ fell to 78% of the previous season the year after finishing in the top two of the MVP voting. If Alvarez had similar numbers that would put him at 148 OPS+. But Alvarez’s year was worlds better than the next best AL hitter so even a dropoff of this magnitude would still have him in the American League MVP discussion.

Alvarez has the advantage of playing DH and not having the everyday grind that the other MVP and MVP runner-up seasons had. No Astro has been able to follow up an MVP-top two season with a top-six MVP season the next year, but Alvarez will be in a unique position to break this trend.