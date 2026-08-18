Astros’ Cristian Javier Takes the Mound in Crucial Must-Win Start

The Houston Astros got a day off on Monday after a series loss to the Seattle Mariners to kick off the home stand. Now, the Astros turn their attention to another divisional opponent, the Los Angeles Angels, looking to get back into the win column.

Getting wins at this stage of the season might feel like any other win, but it's these games that create separation in the divisional race. Entering Tuesday, Houston sits in first place in the AL West, but holds a slim two-game lead over the Texas Rangers, while only sitting one game above .500.

Not only does this series against the Angels mean something heading into the final month of the season, but it could also make or break the path to the playoffs. Regardless of the Angels being well out of playoff contention, they'd love nothing more than to play spoiler for the Astros.

That said, manager Joe Espada is tasking Cristian Javier with starting pitcher duties in the series opener at Daikin Park. Javier's first two starts in August haven't gone well, but this could be the game and the team to beat to get back on the right foot.

What to Watch From Javier

Houston Astros starting pitcher Cristian Javier (53) delivers a pitch at Daikin Park. Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his first two starts this month, Javier holds a 5.73 ERA in 11 innings pitched. Taking the loss to both the Toronto Blue Jays and San Diego Padres, Javier allowed a combined seven runs, three home runs, and one walk while only striking out four (two per game).

Javier has had success this season in the short number of innings he's pitched. He took on the Angels on July 27, pitching in five innings, allowing three hits and striking out seven while not allowing a run. It's that kind of pitching performance Houston needs to snap the two-game losing streak they're on.

Something to watch for this start is how well Javier is mixing his pitches. According to Statcast, opponents are hitting .346 against Javier's fastball, which has an average speed of 93.1mph. Additionally, his changeup is also generating a high batting average against, with opponents posting a .323.

Javier's cutter and sweeper have worked best for him this season, both holding opponents to a batting average below .250. If he can build better command with his fastball while mixing in his offspeed or even cutter, it could be a very successful day at the office for the veteran.