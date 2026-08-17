A Lot More Is Riding on 2026 for Astros Manager Joe Espada

Despite sitting atop the AL West standings, the Houston Astros' lead isn't as comfortable as they would like. After dropping two of three against the Seattle Mariners this weekend, the Astros are merely one game ahead of the .500 mark as the Los Angeles Angels come into town.

Seeing how poorly Houston began its season, some would say they're lucky to be in first place. On paper, the roster looks strong, especially on the offensive front. After missing the playoffs last season and with the playoffs not guaranteed this year, the front office has a ton to consider.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale recently reported in his notebook from around the league that manager Joe Espada is on the hot seat for the rest of the 2026 campaign. Per Nightengale, if Houston doesn't make the playoffs, Espada is expected to be fired, regardless of whether they finish over .500.

Making the playoffs has always been the goal for the Astros, but now more than ever, Espada has to play his cards correctly to lead the team to victories. Yordan Alvarez is easily his biggest asset, but he's only one hitter in a lineup of nine, so others need to step up with their consistency.

Should Espada Be Worried?

Houston Astros general manager Dana Brown (left) talks with manager Joe Espada before the game. Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Whether Espada should be concerned about his job is a matter of opinion. However, one thing is certain: the next two series will significantly influence his job security. The Astros will host the Angels for three games starting Tuesday, followed by a series against the Athletics. Both teams are projected to lose nearly 100 games this season.

If Houston can't come away with series victories over two divisional opponents who haven't played good baseball as of late, the future of Espada with the Astros is hanging in the balance well before September arrives.

General manager Dana Brown has put full confidence in Espada to get this franchise back to the promised land, but if they can't take two of three or sweep either the Angels or the Athletics, his confidence is bound to waver.

The Astros swept the Angels the last time they squared off in a three-game set, so the odds are in their favor. The Athletics haven't faced Houston since the first half of the season, and even then, the Astros took two of three, even when the A's were playing better baseball.

FanGraphs projects the Astros to finish with an 82-80 record, which would win them the division, based on the projections of the Mariners and Texas Rangers. However, winning the division just two games over .500, should that come true, could be an issue in contract negotiations for Espada, regardless of when the season is said and done.