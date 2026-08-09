Astros Name Cristian Javier Sunday’s Starter for Series Finale Against Padres

The Houston Astros are starting to get healthy and have themselves firmly sitting atop the AL West as the lone team in the division with a winning record going into Saturday night's action.

However, there is still a glaring hole in the roster, as their starting rotation could have used some beefing up at the trade deadline.

The front office chose not to address the lack of depth and consistency in its pitching staff and is instead counting on guys within the organization to step up under pressure. Well, don't look now, but Cristian Javier is beginning to look like a starter.

Javier had a rough go of things to begin his year, which is why his ERA still hovers near 7.00. Then, he suffered a Grade 2 shoulder strain against the Colorado Rockies in early April, which derailed his season even further.

However, in his last seven games, he is posting a 3.79 ERA and is coming off a few really nice outings. So, it isn't shocking that the Astros named him as the man to first take the bump against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, per the Astros probables page at MLB.com.

The offense is seemingly doing its part, led by Triple Crown hopeful Yordan Alvarez, and if Javier can step in to complement both Hunter Brown and Peter Lambert, they have a real chance to make a run when October rolls around.

Javier Looking Strong in Last 3 Games

Astros pitcher Cristian Javier (53) throws to the plate against the Texas Rangers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since returning from a lengthy stint on the injured list, Javier has made six appearances, but only two starts, and while his first didn't go the best, allowing three earned runs and walking three in three innings, he has seemingly been getting better.

Javier went back to the bullpen after that outing almost a month ago against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, and he was flawless. He struck out two and didn't allow a run as he faced the Baltimore Orioles. While he didn't start his next game, Javier did go five innings, striking out seven without allowing a run.

After going five scoreless, Javier was moved back into the rotation against last year's reigning world champions. While they did make a lot of contact, he pitched his way out of the traffic and only allowed three runs despite giving up seven hits.

In the matchup against the Blue Jays, his command was there, which is definitely what the coaching staff has been after, as he didn't walk a player in six innings. That is what this pitching staff is in need of.

It is hard for Javier not to feel the pressure as he, and everyone else, nows that the rotation is severely lagging in depth, but it looks like his year is back on track.