Astros Go For AL West Title: Lineup and Starter For Season-Deciding Game 162

It all comes down to this. The last game of the season. Game 162. And it matters immensely to the Houston Astros.

The whole 2026 season is coming down to one game. The American League West division is up for grabs and the Astros have a chance to win it. Houston enters at 80-81 in first place, tied with the Texas Rangers.

The Astros have the tiebreaker thanks to winning the Silver Boot series, which is a big edge. All the Astros have to do is win.

If the Astros win, they are through to the postseason as division champions. If the Rangers lose vs the Minnesota Twins, the Astros make it. If both teams win or lose, the Astros are through as well. The only way the Astros don't make it is if they lose and the Rangers win.

How To Watch Astros' Game 162

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena celebrates with right fielder Cam Smith after hitting a two-run home run against Athletics during the third inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Time: 2:05 p.m. CST

Where: Sutter Health Park, Sacramento, California

TV: Astros- Space City Home Network, Athletics- NBCSCA

Radio: Astros- KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KLTN-TUDN 102.9 FM; Athletics- Talk 650 KSTE, KVMX 92.1/105.5, A's Cast

Astros Lineup

SS Jeremy Pena



DH Yordan Alvarez (L)



3B Isaac Paredes



2B Jose Altuve



C Yainer Diaz



1B Christian Walker



CF Lucas Spence (L)



RF Cam Smith



LF Taylor Trammell (L)

The whole offense put up massive numbers on Saturday with 13 runs on 16 hits. Diaz gets the start at catcher with Peter Lambert starting. Paredes will stay at third, even as he deals with a knee injury. Spence hit his fourth home run during the series on Saturday.

Pena went four for six on Saturday with two homers.

Infielder Raynel Delgado was called up from Triple-A Sugar Land and right-hander Ronel Blanco was optioned in a corresponding move.

Pitching Matchup

Houston Astros starting pitcher Peter Lambert throws during the first inning against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Astros: RHP Peter Lambert (8-10, 3.87 ERA, 153 K) vs Athletics: RHP Seth Johnson (1-0, 6.19 ERA)

Make no mistake, this is a bullpen game for the Astros. They'll have Lambert go as the opener as he's operating on two days rest. He'll likely go around an inning before the rest of the bullpen takes over. All hands are on deck for the Astros as manager Joe Espada said on Saturday per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com everyone is available except Hayden Wesneski.

Lambert did only throw 62 pitches on Thursday, with 40 of them for strikes. He gave up four earned runs and six hits in 2.2 innings. That was Lambert's worst outing of the season.

It's probable the Astros could turn to rookie right-hander Miguel Ullola for a couple of innings as well. The high-leverage arms of AJ Blubaugh, Bryan Abreu and Josh Hader all got rest yesterday and will be available thanks to Wesneski's fantastic seven innings pitched.

It will be interesting to see how Espada pieces this game together.

The A's are also doing a bullpen game, which is a good sign for the Astros. They've been able to get after most Athletics' relievers so far. Johnson has pitched one inning during this series. That was on Friday when the Astros lost. He gave up one home run to Cam Smith.

A's hitters do have some pretty good numbers against Lambert thanks to Thursday's outing. Zack Gelof has gone three for four against him with a homer. Jeff McNeil is two for six with a double and homer while Henry Bolte is three for five with a double.