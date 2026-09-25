Astros vs. Athletics Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, Sept. 25

The Houston Astros enter the final weekend of the regular season with the same record as the Texas Rangers for the top spot in the American League West.

The Astros hold the tiebreaker over the Rangers, so they control their own destiny. They'll take on the Athletics in the final three games, while the Rangers will take on the Minnesota Twins.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's game.

Astros vs. Athletics Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Spread

Astros -1.5 (-107)

Athletics +1.5 (-113)

Moneyline

Astros -180

Athletics +150

Total

OVER 9 (-105)

UNDER 9 (-115)

Astros vs. Athletics Probable Pitchers

Houston: Hunter Brown, RHP (6-3, 3.26 ERA)

Athletics: Jacob Lopez, LHP (6-5, 5.68 ERA)

Astros vs. Athletics How to Watch

Date: Friday, September 25

Time: 9:40 PM ET

Venue: Sutter Health Park

How to Watch (TV): NBCSCA, Space City Home Network

Astros record: 79-80

Athletics record: 63-96

Astros vs. Athletics Best MLB Prop Bet

Jose Altuve Home Run (+430) via FanDuel

In today's edition of the Daily Dinger, I broke down why I'm betting on Jose Altuve to hit a home run:

If you're going to bet on Jose Altuve to hit a home run, you should do it when the Astros are facing a left-handed pitcher. He has a .441 slugging percentage against lefties, compared to a .386 slugging percentage against righties. They'll face a lefty starter tonight in Jacob Lopez of the Athletics, who has allowed 1.69 home runs per nine innings pitched this season.

Astros vs. Athletics Prediction and Best Bet

The pitching matchup in this game is too lopsided not to back the Astros. Jacob Lopez has a 5.68 ERA this season, and now he has to face an Astros lineup that has a wRC+ of 103 over the past 30 days.

Hunter Brown gets the start for the Astros, and he has a strong 6-3 record and a 3.26 ERA this year.

There's some value on the Astros as road favorites.

Pick: Astros -180 via Caesars

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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