Astros vs. Athletics Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, Sept. 25
In this story:
The Houston Astros enter the final weekend of the regular season with the same record as the Texas Rangers for the top spot in the American League West.
The Astros hold the tiebreaker over the Rangers, so they control their own destiny. They'll take on the Athletics in the final three games, while the Rangers will take on the Minnesota Twins.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's game.
Astros vs. Athletics Odds, Run Line, and Total
Spread
- Astros -1.5 (-107)
- Athletics +1.5 (-113)
Moneyline
- Astros -180
- Athletics +150
Total
- OVER 9 (-105)
- UNDER 9 (-115)
Astros vs. Athletics Probable Pitchers
- Houston: Hunter Brown, RHP (6-3, 3.26 ERA)
- Athletics: Jacob Lopez, LHP (6-5, 5.68 ERA)
Astros vs. Athletics How to Watch
- Date: Friday, September 25
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Venue: Sutter Health Park
- How to Watch (TV): NBCSCA, Space City Home Network
- Astros record: 79-80
- Athletics record: 63-96
Astros vs. Athletics Best MLB Prop Bet
- Jose Altuve Home Run (+430) via FanDuel
In today's edition of the Daily Dinger, I broke down why I'm betting on Jose Altuve to hit a home run:
If you're going to bet on Jose Altuve to hit a home run, you should do it when the Astros are facing a left-handed pitcher. He has a .441 slugging percentage against lefties, compared to a .386 slugging percentage against righties. They'll face a lefty starter tonight in Jacob Lopez of the Athletics, who has allowed 1.69 home runs per nine innings pitched this season.
Astros vs. Athletics Prediction and Best Bet
The pitching matchup in this game is too lopsided not to back the Astros. Jacob Lopez has a 5.68 ERA this season, and now he has to face an Astros lineup that has a wRC+ of 103 over the past 30 days.
Hunter Brown gets the start for the Astros, and he has a strong 6-3 record and a 3.26 ERA this year.
There's some value on the Astros as road favorites.
Pick: Astros -180 via Caesars
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets