Houston Astros Near Return of Key Reliever in Major Bullpen Boost

The Houston Astros got a reality check from the New York Yankees in the series opener that pitching success is the key to winning in Major League Baseball. With the 12-4 final, that's obviously not the recipe for success.

While the starting pitching hasn't been the best for the Astros to begin 2026, the bullpen isn't inexcusable from criticism. So far this season, the Houston bullpen holds the second-worst bullpen ERA in the MLB with a 5.94, only ahead of the Kansas City Royals, who hold a 6.09.

Luckily for the American League's most recent form of a dynasty franchise, they're on a trajectory to get one of the best relievers in the game back anytime soon.

Josh Hader Nearing Return

Houston Astros pitcher Josh Hader (71) poses for a photo during media day. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

As recently reported, the Astros' All-Star closing pitcher, Josh Hader, who began the season on the injured list, is working his way back to making his season debut in 2026. Hader has been one of the league's best closers in recent memory, and instantly makes the Astros' bullpen better.

According to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, Hader completed a recent bullpen session, throwing 25 pitches during his live BP session Saturday on the mound at Daikin Park.

McTaggart also reported that Hader hit 93-94 mph, which is on target, and that he will throw another live BP on Tuesday, after which he should be headed out on a rehab assignment.

Getting Hader back in the bullpen might not fix everything that has been going wrong for the franchise, but it certainly gives them hope for what the summer months could hold. If Hader's first two seasons in Houston have shown anything, it's that he's still the real deal when healthy.

Houston Astros relief pitcher Josh Hader (71) delivers a pitch during the ninth inning. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

In his first season with the Astros, Hader pitched to a 3.80 ERA and collected 34 saves. The following year, Hader surpassed 50 innings pitched (52.2) and earned himself 28 saves. He's always been a strikeout machine, punching out 181 batters in his tenure with the Astros.

While Bryan Abreu was meant to hold down the fort in the closer role for the Astros until Hader returned, he hasn't had the best success, posting an ERA of 12.96. He's a much better pitcher than the numbers show, but getting Hader back will ensure Joe Espada doesn't have to worry about that role.

So long as Hader's next bullpen session goes well, he should be back and pitching in Houston in no time.