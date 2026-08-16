Astros Honor Late Phil Garner, Alan Ashby With Hall of Fame Induction

The Houston Astros honored two men who certainly played a large part in shaping the history of the franchise on Saturday evening.

Alan Ashby and the late Phil Garner were officially inducted into the Astros Hall of Fame. The team held an on-field ceremony for them prior to the game against the Seattle Mariners at Daikin Park.

The former teammates were the 29th and 30th inductees into the franchise’s Hall of Fame.

For Ashby and his family, the evening celebrated a relationship that has gone on well beyond his playing days.

For Garner’s family, the night held a lot of emotion.

Garner died on April 11, 2026, at 76 years old after a battle with pancreatic cancer. His family represented him, with his wife taking the stage for the induction.

Alan Ashby and Phil Garner, two players who helped define the rainbow-uniformed Astros of the 1980s, were inducted into the Astros Hall of Fame on Saturday.https://t.co/ZeXZahuotc — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) August 16, 2026

Ashby Held Front-Row Seat to Astros History

Alan Ashby Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ashby spent 11 of his 17 total major league seasons with Houston. From 1979 to 1989, he was an Astro. That was a good time to be a member of the team, as when he arrived, they were just about to become a postseason contender.

He was a switch-hitter who also occupied the position behind the plate as the catcher during a phenomenal time for the organization.

He caught no-hitters from the likes of Ken Forsch, Nolan Ryan and Mike Scott. He was behind the plate for Houston’s postseason teams in 1980, 1981 and 1986.

In Game 1 of the 1981 National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Ashby hit a two-out, two-run walk-off home run in the ninth inning. Creating a space in history for himself, it was the first postseason walk-off homer in franchise history.

Ashby’s didn’t leave the Astros behind when he quit playing baseball.

He would return to the team as a broadcaster. Fans got to enjoy and connect with him yet again, just in a different capacity.

The ceremony on Saturday also gave Ashby the opportunity to enter the Hall of Fame with a teammate.

MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart reported on the ceremony and shared one of the quotes Ashby shared with the crowd during the ceremony about his teammate.

"What a guy to be able to be inducted with, Phil Garner, who I played with, respected and loved," Ashby said during the ceremony.

Garner Helped Astros Reach New Heights

Houston Astros manager (3) Phil Garner Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports Copyright Rick Scuteri | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Scrap Iron” is how so many know and love Garner. He played for the team from 1981 until 1987. Later, though, he would make great contributions to the organization from a different spot in the dugout.

Houston hired Garner as their manager during the 2004 season, and he took them right to the postseason. Just one year later and he would skipper the team to the 2005 National League pennant. This would be the first time in franchise history that the Astros would take the field in the World Series.

Garner wasn’t able to be at Daikin Park on Saturday night to see his plaque unveiled. His family was there on his behalf to accept the honor.

Ashby and Garner weren’t simply just two former Astros being recognized. They were teammates who played a part in establishing the identity of this organization. They both went on to stay connected with the team in very different but important roles.

Now they come together for the same honor. To officially hold their place among the great individuals the team has honored and placed in its Hall of Fame.

A look at the Hall of Fame plaques of Ashby and Garner pic.twitter.com/Dq2SmA4SYp — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) August 16, 2026