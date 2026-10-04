Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Padres vs. Brewers, Dodgers’ Blake Snell vs. Braves)

The NLDS continues on Sunday, Oct. 4 after the Milwaukee Brewers (the No. 1 seed in the NL) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (the No. 2 seed in the NL) both picked up wins at home on Saturday.

Milwaukee survived a scare against the red-hot San Diego Padres, benefitting from a Ty France fly ball that hit the roof and ended up as an out – instead of a potential extra-base hit – late in Saturday’s game.

Now, the Brewers are favored at home with Logan Henderson on the mound against Michael King, who tossed seven scoreless innings against Chicago in the wild card round.

Later tonight, the Dodgers are favored at home against the Atlanta Braves after a 5-3 win in Game 1. The defending champs have Blake Snell on the bump for Game 2, and he could be worth a look in the prop market on Sunday.

During the MLB Playoffs, the SI Betting team is sharing our favorite bets for each day of action, and I have two for this National League-only slate of games on Oct. 4.

MLB Best Bets for NLDS Games on Sunday, Oct. 4

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Milwaukee Brewers Moneyline (-137) vs. San Diego Padres

Blake Snell UNDER 16.5 Outs Recorded (-106)

Milwaukee Brewers Moneyline (-137) vs. San Diego Padres

Milwaukee was dominant at home in the regular season, and I shared in today’s betting preview why I like the Brew Crew to take a 2-0 series lead:

Milwaukee has been elite at home in the 2026 season, going 55-26 in the regular season and now 1-0 in the playoffs.

The Brewers’ offense has been the better unit between these two teams this season, and the Padres only mustered two runs on nine hits in Game 1. The Ty France fly ball is certainly a bad break, but San Diego was just 18th in OPS and 15th in runs scored during the regular season despite ranking ninth in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+).

Michael King had an expected ERA in the 33rd percentile in the regular season, and I’m not positive that his gem against the Cubs is replicable against this Milwaukee offense.

Plus, the Brewers won 14 of Logan Henderson’s 18 starts in the regular season while the young righty ranked in the 95th percentile in expected ERA and the 88th percentile in expected BAA.

I’ll trust the Brewers to build on a regular season where they finished with the best record in the National League.

Blake Snell UNDER 16.5 Outs Recorded (-106)

Blake Snell is making his first playoff start in 2026, but I wrote in today’s betting preview why he may not work deep into this game:

Snell has pitched well in the 2026 season, posting a 2.21 expected ERA and a .182 expected batting average against. He’s also posted a 3.27 ERA in his postseason career (18 outings).

However, Snell was banged up at the end of the regular season, tossing just five total innings over his last two outings. He missed most of the season due to injury, so I have a hard time expecting him to pitch deep into this game.

The Dodgers have plenty of capable bullpen pieces, and Snell failed to clear 16.5 outs in four of his nine outings in 2026. He may only work through the first five frames – if he’s effective – on Sunday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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