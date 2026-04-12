Former Astros Manager Phil Garner Dies at 76 After Cancer Battle

The baseball world is mourning the loss of Phil Garner, a three-time All-Star. He led the Houston Astros to their first World Series appearance.

Garner passed away on April 11, 2026, at the age of 76 after a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer.

Garner’s Career Defined by Consistency

Garner built a long, respected MLB career as a player before finding himself in the dugout as a manager.

Over the course of his career, he played for five teams. He started his Major League career with the Oakland Athletics from 1973 through 1976, and then followed that with a substantial stretch with the Pittsburgh Pirates starting in 1977 through 1981. He was a part of the 1979 World Series Championship team with the Pirates.

He joined the Astros, spending the longest time with them, from 1981 to 1987. He finished his career with short stints in Los Angeles and San Francisco. He retired following the 1988 season.

Phil Garner | Tom Lynn, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Over his career, Garner compiled:

29.7 WAR

1,594 hits

109 home runs

738 RBI

225 stolen bases

.260 batting average

He was named an All-Star three times 1976, 1980 and 1981. He had a reputation as being a steady and dependable piece on the field.

Brian McTaggart from MLB.com reminded the world why Garner was known as “scrap iron” on the field. It was a Hall of Fame announcer who first coined the term for the player who was tough on the field. Milo Hamilton watched as Garner played hard, knocked balls down and was scrappy on the field.

The Manager Who Changed Astros History

Houston Astros manager Phil Garner | Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

While Garner’s playing career was impressive, his legacy was cemented in Houston as a manager. He started his career as a manager with the Milwaukee Brewers (1992-1999), moved on to the Detroit Tigers (2000-2002) and then found a World Series berth with the Astros (2004-2007).

Garner finished his career as a manager with a 985-1054 record.

The Astros won their first National League pennant under Garner’s leadership in 2005 which, of course, led them to the World Series. This would be the team’s first appearance in the Fall Classic.

A Legacy Well Beyond Numbers

Garner’s career and legacy wasn’t just about stats or accolades. He made an impact wherever he was. He was a 30 WAR player, a three-time All-Star and a pennant-winning manager.

In a statement by his family, the news of his passing was shared, "Phil Garner passed away peacefully last night, April 11, surrounded by family and love after a two-plus-year battle with pancreatic cancer. Phil never lost his signature spark of life he was so well known for or his love for baseball which was with him until the end. Special thanks to the Houston Medical Center, MD Anderson, Baylor St. Lukes and all the Doctors and Nurses for their excellent care and support."

The Houston Astros honored Garner on his 76th birthday, April 30, 2005, by having him throw out the ceremonial first pitch.