Astros’ Jeremy Peña Sees Momentum Building for Houston

The Houston Astros are riding high right now, heading to Texas to take on their AL West division rival Rangers after sweeping the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field over the weekend. There's still a lot of work for Houston to do, but streaks like this can bring any team out of a slump.

The Astros now sit in fourth place in the division, yet are only 4.5 games back from first place, even with a 23-31 record. Sweeping one of the better teams in Major League Baseball this season (despite their long losing streak), Houston might finally be getting some momentum under their feet.

One of the bigger reasons why the franchise has started winning more baseball games is that they have Jeremy Peña out at shortstop. Since returning, the Astros are 4-2 in games where Pena plays, showcasing that Houston is starting to get healthier.

Pena Believes Houston's Heating Up

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (3) hits a single on the road. | Jordan Johnson-Imagn Images

Following the series finale, Peña spoke with reporters in the locker room, revealing he's starting to sense a change in moods in the clubhouse.

"The energy feels great in this clubhouse," Peña said via MLB.com's Brian McTaggart on X (formerly Twitter). "Even when we were going through that rough patch, everyone kept their head up, everyone kept their chest out, no one gave in and that's why we're a great ball club."

"Guys were putting together great at-bats, being tough outs and passing it off to the next guy, and we're going to keep doing that. That's a great team win all around; our pitching, our defense, clutch hitting, that's great baseball."

Peña ended his comment, stating that he and the rest of his teammates play for each other, because at the end of the day, that's what this group of guys has. Passing the baton is a recipe for success, and winning the last game of the series by the final score of 8-5, Chicago made Houston work for it.

"It's been a really good team effort the last three days," manager Joe Espada told reporters after the series sweep. "I keep talking about consistency, and we need to carry this out now, going into Arlington."

Espada's still in the hot seat for his managerial job for the future, but streaks like this are what're going to save it. Getting wins under their belt on the road showcases that the fight hasn't faded for Houston despite a rough start.