How to Watch Astros Series Opener vs. Cubs: TV Channel, Stream, Radio

Injuries are piling up for the Houston Astros in the 2026 season and they have played a big part in them being 11 games under .500 as we close in on Memorial Day Weekend. Not many people had that on their bingo cards when the season began. There were questions surrounding just how good the roster was, but they are far removed from winning five of their first seven games over the Los Angeles Angels and Boston Red Sox.

There is still time to turn things around, but the longer it takes, the less likely it is. They are 6.5 games behind the first-place Athletics in the American League West Division, but a minus-56 run differential is going to be tough to overcome this season. Things don't get any easier this weekend as they begin a three-game series on Friday afternoon at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs.

Here is a breakdown of the series opener, including how to watch, the starting pitchers and injuries.

How to Watch Houston Astros at Chicago Cubs

Time: 1:20 p.m. CDT

Where: Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

TV: Apple TV

Radio: Astros — KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KLTN-TUDN 102.9 FM

Pitching Matchup

Spencer Arrighetti | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Astros: RHP Spencer Arrighetti (5-1, 1.50 ERA) vs.Cubs: RHP Jameson Taillon (2-3, 4.97 ERA)

If there has been one bright spot for the Astros this season, it's Spencer Arrighetti. The 26-year-old right-hander has shouldered a lot of the load in the starting rotation after injuries piled up earlier in the season. In May, he has been Houston's best pitcher, going 2-1 with an ERA of 1.00. In his last outing on May 15 against the Texas Rangers, he went seven innings, allowing one hit, walking four and striking out five.

Chicago counters with veteran Jameson Taillon, who has had an up-and-down season for the Cubs. However, May has been rough for Taillon as he has allowed 17 hits and 11 earned runs in just 16 innings with a 6.19 ERA. It's safe to say that Houston needs to take advantage of his struggles in this matchup.

Astros Injuries

10-day injured list: 2B Jose Altuve (Grade 2 left oblique strain), SS Carlos Correa (left ankle tendon surgery), SS Jeremy Pena (Grade 1 right hamstring strain), OF Taylor Trammell (Grade 2 left groin strain), C Yainer Diaz (left oblique strain), OF Joey Loperfido (right quad strain), OF Jake Meyers (Grade 2 right oblique strain).

15-day injured list: RHP Hunter Brown (Grade 2 right shoulder strain), RHP Tatsuya Imai (right arm fatigue), RHP Nate Pearson (right elbow surgery recovery), LHP Bennett Sousa (left elbow inflammation), Lance McCullers, Jr. (right shoulder inflammation).

60-day injured list: LHP Josh Hader (left biceps tendinitis), RHP Cristian Javier (Grade 2 right shoulder strain), RHP Ronel Blanco (torn UCL in right elbow, surgery recovery), RHP Hayden Wesneski (torn UCL in right elbow, surgery recovery), LHP Brandon Walter (torn UCL in left elbow).