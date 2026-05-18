Houston Astros Activate Star Shortstop Jeremy Peña in Flurry of Roster Moves

The Houston Astros' poor injury luck continued on Sunday when it was announced that Jose Altuve would be placed on the injured list with a quad strain. Another devastating blow to a roster that is already dealing with an inordinate amount of injuries.

Luckily for Houston, they will get some immediate reinforcements in the form of Jeremy Peña, who will be activated as the corresponding move, according to Chandler Rome of The Athletic (subscription required).

On the other side of the ball, Rome also reported that right-hander Jason Alexander was recalled, as well as Cody Bolton being designated for assignment to make room.

Peña Returning is the Best News Possible for the Lineup

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The news that Peña is returning, while it is good, is also a bit bittersweet given that they are losing Jose Altuve for an extended period to make it happen. The franchise legend has struggled at the plate this year, posting a 99 OPS+, but he's still an important piece of the puzzle.

As for Peña, it marks his return for the first time since hitting the IL on April 13 with a hamstring strain. Before being hurt, he had gotten off to a slow start, hitting .256 with a .653 OPS in 10 games. There isn't a whole lot to take away from that small sample, however.

Peña is coming off his best career season in 2025, where he hit .304 with an .840 OPS and 133 OPS+ and posted 5.6 bWAR in just 125 games, all career highs.

If the All-Star shortstop can regain form, it will be a huge boost to the middle of the order. With arguably their two best bats back in the lineup at the same time for an extended period since 2024, the excitement level for the offense will be high.

Peña and Yordan Álvarez could prove to be one of the best one-two punches in a lineup in the league. They have a bit of ground to make up as they sit five games out of first, but getting Peña back certainly doesn't hurt.

Jason Alexander Recalled After Struggling in First Two Outings

Houston Astros pitcher Jason Alexander. | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Houston claimed Alexander off waivers in May of 2025, and he was excellent when the Astros needed him the most, amidst injuries in the rotation.

In 14 outings, including 13 starts, Alexander threw 71.1 innings and posted a 3.66 ERA with 1.2 bWAR. As far as midseason acquisitions in the rotation go, the team couldn't have asked for more success from a waiver wire pickup.

However, the right-hander struggled in his first two outings of the season. He allowed 10 runs in just 6.1 innings. That said, Houston still needs all of the arms it can get, with its entire rotation outside of Spencer Arrighetti and Peter Lambert either hurt or struggling.

To make a move for Alexander, Cody Bolton was DFAd. Bolton had accumulated a 5.40 ERA in 20 innings.