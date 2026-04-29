Astros Loss to Orioles Raises Questions About Two Key Players

The series opener against the Baltimore Orioles on the road for the Houston Astros didn't get off to a start that they were hoping for. Dropping game one 5-3, the Astros continue to bottom out in the American League West division, making it more difficult to catch up as the season rolls into May.

After the first month of the season, coaches and players alike are under the same impression of how the season is going. But as the summer months roll around, if Houston is serious about competing, they're going to need to see changes from the product on the field.

Luckily, they might have gotten a bright spot in another loss from youngster Brice Matthews, who has been struggling out of the gates. If Matthews' game one performance means anything for things to come in the very near future, the Astros might not have all that reason for panic after all.

Is Matthews Turning a Corner?

Houston Astros infielder Brice Matthews (0) celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a home run. | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

It's been a cold start to the 2026 season for Matthews, but his strong outing in Baltimore on Tuesday raises the question of whether he's about to break out of this slump or not. Collecting three hits, one double and one home run, driving in two RBIs, Matthews raised his season batting average to .188.

The Astros know what Matthews is capable of, and shouldn't panic with how 2026 has begun. Once he starts to find his mojo at the plate, Matthews is a hitter who can hurt you with the long ball and dribblers in the infield alike.

But while Matthews might be turning the corner for better days, one Astros reliever continues to struggle, leading many to question how much longer the franchise is going to put up with his lack of production. That reliever? Ryan Weiss.

Ryan Weiss Continues to Struggle

Houston Astros pitcher Ryan Weiss (51) pitches against the Baltimore Orioles. | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

Weiss hasn't been what Joe Espada has wanted coming out of the bullpen this season, as he continues to struggle in any situation he finds himself in. Against the Orioles, Weiss pitched in 3.2 innings, allowing two hits, three earned runs, with two walks and three strikeouts.

As reported by SleeperAstros on X (formerly Twitter), Weiss has pitched in 21.2 innings in 2026 across eight games, holds a 6.65 ERA, a 1.98 WHIP, 6.65 BB/9, and a -0.3 WAR.

Weiss still has two minor league options to his name, which could be the next course of action for the Astros to help stop the bleeding in the bullpen.