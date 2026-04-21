How to Watch Astros and Ryan Weiss vs. Guardians: TV Channel, Live Stream, Radio

Injuries have cast a shadow over the Houston Astros this season and were a big reason for their 8-15 start going into Monday night's series opener against the Cleveland Guardians on the road. For one night, the Astros got timely hitting and a solid start in what was a much-needed 9-2 win to open the three-game series. However, they suffered another injury, this time to Taylor Trammell.

Spencer Arrighetti worked five innings before the bullpen worked four shutout innings for one of the more complete wins of the season for Houston. This is a rather big series for the Astros before they welcome the New York Yankees to town over the upcoming weekend. Houston will be going for a rare series win on Tuesday night and it will be a tall task against Parker Messick.

Here is a rundown of Monday's game, including how to watch, pitching matchups, and injury updates.

How to Watch Astros vs. Guardians

Time: 6:10 p.m. ET

Where: Progressive Field, Cleveland, OH

TV: Space City Home Network

Radio: KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KLTN-TUDN 102.9 FM

Pitching Matchup

Astros: RHP Ryan Weiss (0-2, 6.75 ERA) vs. Guardians: LHP Parker Messick (3-0, 1.05 ERA)

Manager Joe Espada will send Ryan Weiss out for his second start of the season because of all the injuries the starting rotation is dealing with. Last Thursday against the Colorado Rockies, he worked 3.2 innings, allowing three hits and two runs with four walks. He'll have to be better against the Guardians if Houston is going to have a chance to win the game.

Cleveland will counter with Messick, who took a no-hitter in the ninth in his last start against the Baltimore Orioles last week. He ended up picking up the win, but generally, when a pitcher starts after coming close to a no-hitter, they tend to get knocked around a bit. Houston is hoping that is the case against the tough left-hander.

Astros Injuries

10-Day Injured List: OF Joey Loperfido (right quad strain), IF/OF Zach Dezenzo (right elbow sprain)

15-Day Injured List: LHP Bennett Sousa (left oblique strain), RHP Nate Pearson (right elbow surgery recovery), RHP Cody Bolton (mid-back inflammation), RHP Tatsuya Imai (right arm fatigue), SS Jeremy Pena (Grade 1 hamstring strain), RHP Cristian Javier (Grade 2 right shoulder strain), OF Jake Meyers (Grade 2 right oblique strain), RHP Hunter Brown (Grade 2 right shoulder strain)

60-Day Injured List: LHP Josh Hader (left biceps tendinitis), RHP Ronel Blanco (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow), RHP Hayden Wesneski (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow), LHP Brandon Walter (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow)