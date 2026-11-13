Astros' Manager Brad Ausmus Makes One Thing Clear About His Houston Ambitions

New Houston Astros manager Brad Ausmus has made it clear what he wants to achieve after taking over the team. Ausmus believes making the playoffs and winning the division are important steps, but he also thinks the Astros should have a bigger goal every season.

"Making the playoffs, great step. Winning the division, great step. But the goal every single year should be to win the World Series," Ausmus said.

The Astros officially introduced Ausmus as their new manager, making him the 21st manager in franchise history. He will wear No. 12 as he returns to an organization where he spent 10 seasons as a player during his major league career.

Ausmus also spoke about what returning to Houston means to him. The former catcher spent two different periods with the Astros, and when he looks back at his playing career, it is Houston that comes to mind.

"This is a place where for 10 years I was a player and looking back on my career if I picture myself it’s wearing an Astros uniform," Ausmus said.

Ausmus played for Houston from 1997 to 1998 before returning to the team in 2001. He remained with the organization through the 2008 season and was part of the team that reached the World Series in 2005. He also helped the Astros win division titles in 1997 and 1998.

Brad Ausmus Interviewed for Astros GM Job Before Manager Role

Ausmus also revealed that he initially interviewed for the Astros' general manager position before the team hired Randy Flores. He said he left the interview pretty sure he would not be getting the job, but he was encouraged by the possibility of being considered for the managerial role. Flores was hired the following day, before the Astros continued their search for a replacement for Joe Espada.

Houston Astros manager Brad Ausmus shakes hands with general manager Randy Flores. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jeff Bagwell was also involved in the process and reached out to Ausmus during the managerial search. The two have a long history together, having played alongside each other in Houston. However, Bagwell explained that his support for Ausmus was not simply because they were former teammates.

In an exclusive interview with MLB.com, Bagwell said his recommendation was based on Ausmus' credentials rather than their friendship.

"I told Jim and I told Flo, I am not banging the table for Brad," Bagwell said.

Bagwell's comments came as the Astros considered different candidates for the managerial position. He was involved in the search alongside Flores and owner Jim Crane as the organization looked for someone to take over from Espada.

Ausmus now returns to Houston with previous managerial experience, having managed the Detroit Tigers from 2014 to 2017 and the Los Angeles Angels in 2019. He also spent the last three seasons as the New York Yankees' bench coach before getting the opportunity to return to the Astros.

The former catcher now takes over an Astros team looking to make another postseason run after suffering an early exit in the 2026 playoffs. His comments about winning the World Series make clear what he believes the team's target should be as he begins his second chapter with Houston.