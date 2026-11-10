Astros Face a Looming Deadline With Their Manager Search Still Unresolved

When Randy Flores was introduced as the Houston Astros’ new general manager, he made his first priority loud and clear.

Find a manager. Preferably soon.

The organization hoped to have Joe Espada’s replacement settled as soon as possible, allowing Flores to turn his attention toward the rest of what will be a complicated offseason. Well, more than a week has passed since Flores took the position, and the Astros still haven’t announced a manager.

Nobody needs to sound the emergency alarms just yet, although the calendar is beginning to create a problem that Houston could probably do without.

Astros Need a Manager ASAP

Former Houston Astros manager Joe Espada. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Flores was rather direct when asked about the managerial search during his introductory news conference on Nov. 2.

“Immediate,” he said of the timeline (via MLB.com). “We need to get started on that and finalize that.”

It’s difficult to misunderstand the message, although finalizing a managerial hire has proven more complicated than the Astros might’ve anticipated.

Houston has been without a manager since announcing that Espada wouldn’t return following three seasons. The Astros finished 81-81 in 2026, winning the American League West despite their .500 record before an unceremonious Wild Card Series exit against the Chicago White Sox.

Albert Pujols has reportedly interviewed for the position, bringing an extensive playing career and a previous relationship with Flores from their time in St. Louis. A former Houston infielder has also been mentioned among the candidates.

Brad Ausmus has emerged as another possibility, having served as the New York Yankees’ bench coach following his previous managerial experience.

The candidates provide Houston with different approaches to consider, but the Astros need somebody capable of addressing a roster that no longer resembles the championship powerhouse of a few years ago.

The Calendar Isn’t Doing Houston Any Favors

Flores is attending the general managers’ meetings in Las Vegas this week, where the Astros’ offseason plans will begin taking shape.

There is plenty to discuss.

The Astros need additional pitching depth after a season disrupted by injuries, while the aging roster raises questions about how aggressively the organization should pursue another championship.

Those decisions don’t necessarily require a manager to be sitting in the room, but it would certainly help to know who will be responsible for using the players Flores acquires.

A potential work stoppage makes the situation more tense.

Major League Baseball’s collective bargaining agreement expires Dec. 1, leaving Houston with less than a month before a possible lockout could restrict communication with players.

For a new manager, that’s valuable time that might otherwise be used to establish relationships before spring training.

Flores shouldn’t rush into an appointment simply to satisfy an arbitrary deadline. The Astros have enough problems without introducing another one through an ill-advised hire.

But Houston entered November hoping to have this decision completed, and its new general manager is beginning his first major offseason with an important vacancy still unresolved.

Finding the right manager is worth taking seriously. Houston just doesn’t have the luxury of taking forever.