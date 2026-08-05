Astros Manager Joe Espada Heaps Praise on New Addition Daulton Varsho

The Houston Astros have been on a roll lately, and have risen to the top of the American League West division. Even with that success, the Astros needed to address some important needs at the trade deadline.

Getting a productive outfielder was the biggest focus leading up to the deadline, and the Astros made the surprise trade for center fielder Daulton Varsho from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for starter Spencer Arrighetti. There were plenty of names on the potential outfielders to trade for list, and Varsho wasn't thought of to be one of them.

Additionally, moving on from Arrighetti who has multiple years of control until 2030 wasn't expected at all. Either way, the Astros got a new veteran center fielder in Varsho who is left-handed. While he meets the criteria, there are questions surrounding Varsho's offensive production and if his bat is good enough for the Astros outfield to be better on offense.

The Astros believe so, and Varsho will be the everyday center fielder for this team in the middle of the order, according to manager Joe Espada.

Espada was asked about Varsho right after the deadline passed on Monday, and gave his thoughts on the kind of player he is, as well as what he can bring to the team.

Astros Skipper Stoked About Varsho

Houston Astros manager Joe Espada (19) walks out to the mound against the Washington Nationals during the fourth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Excited to add Varsho to our lineup. Not only does he fit a hole we’ve had here for a while, he brings a different dynamic to our offense. Can really play centerfield, lefty bat, this guy was in the World Series not that long ago. He knows what it takes, knows what it feels like," Espada said to reporters, including MLB.com.

It seems like Varsho's experience is something that the Astros were interested in as well. The outfield group is quite young for the most part with Cam Smith and Taylor Trammell playing key parts in it, and the veteran in Varsho could become a leader in the outfield.

Espada was asked about what specifically that different dynamic with Varsho is.

"He’s got some juice, I think his power will play really well in this ballpark. He can run, steal some bases. He’s a plus defender in center. So those are some things that will fit right in," Espada said.

Varsho has 10 steals on the season so far, and had his first one as an Astro on Wednesday. The 5-foot-8 outfielder has shown pop in his bat throughout his career with three 20+ home run seasons, including 20 last season with the Blue Jays. Varsho had a .548 SLG last year.

His numbers have been a far cry from that this season, as Varsho has just a .681 OPS along with seven homers and 26 RBI. If he can get that power back, that will greatly help the Astros in the value of the trade and the offensive production from the outfield group.

Varsho has the ideal veteran presence and the excitement to be with the Astros is there. He has two hits in three games so far, but has done well navigating counts and extending at-bats. It will be key to watch if this fresh start with Houston can bring his offense to life.