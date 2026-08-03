Astros Make Stunning Move to Land Gold Glover Daulton Varsho From Blue Jays

The Houston Astros have been on an absolute tear as of late, as they have won 11 of their last 12 and just pummeled the Texas Rangers to take sole ownership of the AL West, but there are still some holes in the roster that need addressing, and that is what they did Monday.

While the Astros' offense has been absolutely insane, led by the potential Triple Crown winner Yordan Alvarez, they have been in desperate need of a solidified left fielder, as nine different players have started there this season, four in the last week.

The Houston Astros are finalizing a deal to acquire center fielder Daulton Varsho from the Toronto Blue Jays, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 3, 2026

While, the Astros hadn't been tied to the Toronto Blue Jays' Gold Glove center fielder Daulton Varsho, the offices struck up a deal with less than two hours to go before the trade deadline, a huge upgrade in the outfield.

In exchange, however, Houston is sending starting pitcher Spencer Arrighetti, further solidifying the fact that the front office has to add another arm to the rotation in the coming hours.

Daulton Varsho With Last Year's Runner-Ups

Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Daulton Varsho (5) hits a sacrifice fly ball | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, Varsho can definitely be a streaky hitter, but when he is on, he slugs. Last year, he would have easily put himself in the running for a Silver Slugger had he not missed significant time with injuries, but no matter what happens at the plate, he is always a defensive genius.

There is a reason that Varsho took home the highest defensive honor back in '24, and again, had he not spent so much time on the IL in 2025, he likely would have been in the running for another. Now, he will jump from a last-place Blue Jays squad to the top of the AL West.

Houston is now the lone team in the division with a winning record and has a comfortable 2.5-game lead over their in-state rivals. The front office needed to upgrade this piece of the pie, and that is exactly what they did.