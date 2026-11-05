Astros Manager Search Expands With 2 Intriguing New Candidates

New general manager Randy Flores and the Houston Astros are wasting no time in their efforts to get a new manager in place. Having reportedly already interviewed former Astro Brad Ausmus for the bench boss job, the club has now lined up interviews with two new candidates.

Houston is reportedly set to interview Texas Rangers bench coach Luis Urueta and St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols for their managerial opening.

Beyond being a year apart in age, playing first base and holding no MLB managerial experience, the two men bring wildly different backgrounds to the table.

Taking a Closer Look at Urueta, Pujols

Former MLB star Albert Pujols. Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Pujols carries the far larger name on account of his Hall of Fame-worthy playing career, it is Urueta who has built up the more impressive coaching resume.

A former minor league first baseman, Urueta coached in the Arizona Diamondbacks' and Miami Marlins' organizations prior to being hired as the Rangers' bench coach under two different managers (Bruce Bochy and Skip Schumacher) over the past two seasons.

The Colombian-born Urueta has previously managed in the Dominican Winter League and served as interim manager for the Marlins in 2024 when Schumaker (then Miami's manager) was away to tend to a family matter. He also carries experience as part of Colombia's coaching staff in the 2017 World Baseball Classic.

That type of background probably isn't necessary when it comes to Pujols, one of the best hitters in the history of the game. On the field, he was a three-time MVP, 11-time All-Star and two-time World Series winner over what was a decorated 22-year career.

But despite Pujols' substantial profile for his on-field prowess, the 46-year-old remains somewhat of an unknown entity when it comes to managing a team.

He has, for his part enjoyed success during his limited experience on the bench, managing Leones del Escogido to a league title and a Caribbean Series championship in 2025 in the Dominican Winter League and guiding his native Dominican Republic to the semifinals of the 2026 WBC as manager.

Pujols has yet to coach at the MLB level, although his interest in a big league coaching career is clear. He has already interviewed for managerial openings with the Los Angeles Angels and San Diego Padres, while being linked to the top job with the New York Mets and Baltimore Orioles in the past.

The legendary slugger has no ties to the Astros' organization; he does hold a long-standing relationship with Flores, the team's newly hired GM.

While Flores and Houston seem keen to come to a decision quickly on their next manager, it's unknown whether more candidates will be considered.

Pujols' long-time teammate Yadier Molina also has close ties to the GM and is reportedly interested in managing, while names like former Astro Morgan Ensberg have also been linked to the job.

Whether it's Ausmus, Urueta, Pujols or someone else taking the reins in Houston, there is expected to be plenty of pressure on both Flores and the new manager to return the Yordan Alvarez-led club to World Series contention.