Astros Move Key Offseason Acquisition to Bullpen After Rough Stretch

Amidst what has been a tumultuous, injury-marred start to the 2026 season for the Houston Astros, one constant has remained as part of the ever-changing starting rotation. Only one player has managed to answer the call and take the mound every fifth day.

Now, that is no longer the case. Key offseason trade acquisition Mike Burrows has been a model of stability for a franchise that has desperately needed some, but his ongoing struggles have caught up to him to the point where the club has decided to move the 26-year-old to the bullpen.

Struggling Burrows Bumped from Starting Rotation

Houston Astros starting pitcher Mike Burrows | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Astros announced on Thursday that Burrows will be temporarily moved into a relief role, both to preserve the health of the right-hander and to let him potentially work out some pitching mechanics out of the 'pen.

“I think we were looking at it from a health standpoint, as well as helping out the team,” says Burrows. “It also gives me an opportunity to take a little bit of a breather and work on some stuff and then move back into the rotation next week. I think from all points it makes sense, where we’ve gotten to with innings and leading up into All-Star break pretty soon. Hopefully, Imai and I can get through Friday and help out the bullpen and get off to a good start and then just slot back in next week.”

Burrows sounds confident that the demotion will only be short-lived and will ultimately be for the best, but he likely would not be in this position if he were pitching better.

Burrows leads Houston in innings pitched, having managed 78.1 innings across 14 starts at a time when front-line rotation hurlers like Hunter Brown, Cristian Javier and Lance McCullers Jr. have missed significant time due to injury.

Houston Astros starting pitcher Mike Burrows (50) delivers a pitch. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

However, Burrows hasn't exactly made the most of those innings. As things currently stand, he leads the American League in two categories: losses (eight) and earned runs (51). He has carried a 5.86 ERA through those 14 starts, which represents an ERA nearly two runs higher than his 3.94 mark from last season with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Acquired from Pittsburgh in a three-way trade this past winter that saw the Astros part ways with prospects Jacob Melton and Anderson Brito, Burrows was expected to help shore up a rotation set to lose former ace, Framber Valdez.

While he brought value by simply being a healthy arm that made every start, his struggles have now been made more glaring with a rotation being bolstered by the returns of Brown and others.

Perhaps a quick reset as part of the bullpen is just what Burrows needs. Houston is certainly hoping for more from him than he's shown thus far.