Astros' Offensive Struggles Reach Unwanted Top-5 Ranking After Shutout Loss

The Houston Astros find themselves in one of the best spots they've seen this season when it comes to the AL West division standings. Despite being four games under .500, the Astros are 2.5 games out of first place, meaning everything has to kick into high gear.

The Houston pitching staff did its job in ramping things up, holding the Detroit Tigers to one run in the series opener on Thursday night. The Astros' offense, however, hasn't exactly put the team in the best position to earn victories right now when they need it most.

Through two games, Houston has scored two runs, both of which came from game one, as Keider Montero and the rest of the Tigers' pitching staff held the Astros scoreless on the way to an 8-0 defeat. Unfortunately, Houston fans have seen that outcome a lot this season.

Astros Drop Into a Top 5 Unwanted Offensive Statistic

Houston Astros center fielder Taylor Trammell (26) hits against the Detroit Tigers. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dropping game two of the four-game series by being held scoreless pushed the Astros into the bottom five teams in offense's that have been shut out this season. Friday night was Houston's seventh shutout loss of the 2026 campaign, ranking them in a fourth-place tie for the most in the American League.

Last season, the Astros were shut out offensively 12 times, according to TeamRankings.com. Now with seven, Houston is on pace to pass the 12 shutout losses suffered in 2025.

This Houston offense has shown signs of being dangerous earlier this season; however, in the club's last three games played, it's been very low scoring. Luckily, the Astros have taken two of those three games in close margins, but at some point, the bullpen is going to get worn out.

When players like Yordan Alvarez, Christian Walker, or Isaac Paredes aren't hitting at the plate, it's been very difficult for other parts of the lineup to get things going. For this Astros ball club, finding ways to string strong offensive performances together is most pivotal heading into July.

If the Astros can't stop getting shut out or remain offensively inconsistent, it could force the front office to approach the trade deadline much differently. The pitching staff has elevated itself; it's time for the offense to follow suit before it's too late.

Houston has two more chances to get the offense rolling in Motown before heading back home to host the Minnesota Twins for a three-game set, beginning a six-game homestand.