Yordan Alvarez Faces Former Astros Teammate for All-Star Game Berth

Yordan Alvarez is having a season that could lead him to become the first triple crown winner in Houston Astros history.

But, to get to the All-Star Game, he’ll have to overcome a former teammate first.

Alvarez was one of two designated hitters to get through the first phase of All-Star Game voting on Thursday as announced by Major League Baseball. Alvarez now heads to phase two voting, where he will square off with the other finalist based on fan voting — Toronto Blue Jays DH George Springer, who used to play for the Astros.

Yordan Alvarez vs. George Springer

Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Alvarez led all AL designated hitters in votes and was the second-highest vote-getter in the league behind only Toronto second baseman Ernie Clement. Because he was the top vote-getter in the American League, Clement is automatically named a starter. Had Alvarez claimed that honor, there would be no competition for his spot.

Alvarez had more votes than Springer, but those votes don’t carry over to phase two voting, which starts next week. The winner of that vote will be the starter at DH.

Given where Alvarez is this season, he’s a likely All-Star whether he’s a starter or a reserve. Entering Thursday’s action against the Detroit Tigers he was slashing .322/.435/.634 with 25 home runs and 54 RBI. If he finishes the season in the AL lead in batting average, home runs and RBI, he’ll win the triple crown.

Springer played for the Astros from 2014-20, so he and Alvarez overlapped for the current Astros’ first two seasons. Springer’s numbers are far less superior to Alvarez’s. Entering Thursday’s action he was slashing .223/.314/.379 with eight home runs and 21 RBI. He’s only played in 58 games as he missed time due to an injury.

But Canada did Springer a solid when it came to voting. Along with Clement getting an automatic berth at second base, catcher Alejandro Kirk, first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., shortstop Andres Gimenez, third baseman Kazuma Okamoto and outfielders Daulton Varsho and Jesus Sanchez, all made it to phase two voting.

Alvarez went to the All-Star Game in 2022, 2023 and 2024, which were three of his best seasons with the Astros. Last season he only played in 48 games and was not available to play in the game.

The Astros are in Detroit for a four-game series with the Tigers that ends on Sunday. After that, the Astros return home to host the Minnesota Twins.