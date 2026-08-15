Christian Walker Crushes Walk-Off Homer, Astros Stun Mariners in 10

The Houston Astros just might be the comeback kings of baseball so far this season. Just when you think it's time to write off the Astros, they come back and prove that wrong.

It's honestly been the story of the year for Houston, now sitting at 63-60, in first place in the American League West with a three-game cushion over the Texas Rangers.

In one of the wildest wins of the season, the Astros put together a shocking comeback against the Seattle Mariners on Friday night in the first game of the three-game series.

How It All Happened

Houston Astros first baseman Christian Walker hits a walk-off, three-run home run to give the Astros the win. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Mariners were up 7-5 heading into the bottom of the 10th inning after scoring two runs to take the lead in extras. MVP candidate Yordan Alvarez, who retook sole possession of being the AL's home run leader with his 36th blast earlier in the game, led off the inning. He just grounded out, but moved the ghost runner, Jeremy Peña, to third.

While Isaac Paredes drove in Peña with an RBI single to center field on a 3-2, 101 mph fastball, Taylor Trammell struck out and left the Astros on their last out, down 7-6. Jose Altuve, as he's done many times throughout his career, came through with a single that moved pinch runner Nick Allen to third.

In typical Altuve fashion, he reached out to a slider way out of the zone on an 0-2 pitch. Daulton Varsho, a .114 hitter with the Astros so far, stepped up to the plate and faced a 1-2 count. With the Astros down to their last strike again, Varsho delivered with a clutch RBI single on a low slider that tied the game at 7.

Now it was Christian Walker's turn. It didn't take long for him to create the special moment everyone at Daikin Park was waiting for. On the second pitch of the at-bat, Walker smoked a slider on the bottom third of the zone at 108 mph and sent it 408 feet onto the train tracks.

The walk-off three-run homer was a no-doubter. As soon as it left Walker's bat, the result was sealed. He knew and triumphantly threw his bat into the air while facing the dugout, celebrating. He was greeted at home plate and doused. All of Daikin Park was on its feet with hands in the air.

10-7 is the final score. Five runs in the 10th for the Astros. Another memorable walk-off moment against the Mariners. Game 1 of the 2022 ALDS quickly comes to mind as another three-run homer against the same team,, against all odds. Alvarez had an epic bat flip for that.

This was the third walk-off win of the season. The first came against the Mariners as well, back on May 13. Both of Houston's wins against Seattle have come on walk-offs so far. This was also Walker's third walk-off of his career, with his previous one coming against the Mariners last year.

Astros' Comebacks in 2026

Houston Astros first baseman Christian Walker hits a walk-off three-run home run | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There have been plenty of come-from-behind moments throughout the season, such as the four runs on one hit in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Angels, or the six runs scored against the Pittsburgh Pirates down 9-5 in the eighth inning. Alvarez's two-run homer that walked off the AL-leading Tampa Bay Rays on July 4th when the Astros trailed 7-2 in that game may take the top spot.

However, Walker's three-run blast, his 23rd home run of the year, avoided what would've been a massive letdown loss. It was a great time for his first homer of the month. The Astros were up 5-3 heading into the eighth and Bryan Abreu gave up two runs that tied it. The Mariners scored five unanswered runs.

The second run came with two outs thanks to shortstop Brock Rodden on his MLB debut. That was the first hit of his career. The Astros' clutch hitting ended up prevailing.

“It’s fun to do it and great to come through, but looking at the dugout and seeing everybody go crazy, that is one of the best closers in the game. So to be able to tie it and then force more baseball, and then obviously take the lead, is great," Walker said, according to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. "That’s something to be proud of and I think that will give us some momentum.”