Astros Option Jason Alexander After Rangers Rough Him Up for 8 First-Inning Runs

Riding a high from accomplishing a combined no-hitter on Monday, the Houston Astros got their bubble burst early on during Tuesday’s matchup against the Texas Rangers.

Eight runs in the first inning. That is, they gave up eight runs. Apparently, Houston saw everything they needed to because a change was announced on Wednesday ahead of the final matchup against their in-state rivals.

The Astros optioned right-hander Jason Alexander and called up Logan VanWey from Triple-A Sugar Land.

A Tuesday Night Disaster

From the first pitch, Tuesday evening at Globe Life Field was less than desirable for a team that should have been riding incredible momentum.

Jason Alexander allowed eight runs in the first frame alone. He went on to pitch six innings where he allowed six hits, nine earned runs, two home runs and two walks over the course of 100 pitches. As a result, Houston lost the game 10-7.

The Tough Season Just Gets Tougher

Houston Astros starting pitcher Jason Alexander | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Tuesday’s start was unfortunately characteristic of Alexander’s 2026 season. In his four appearances for the Astros, he started twice and served as a reliever twice.

He has recorded a concerning 9.33 ERA with a 1.58 WHIP across 18.1 innings. He allowed 21 hits and four home runs. Over the course of his career, he has a 5.54 ERA across 167.1 innings.

Taking his roster spot is VanWey. The 27-year-old right-hander has been spending his time at Triple-A Sugar Land in the bullpen. His numbers are not very impressive either.

He has posted a 7.20 ERA in 20 innings with 27 strikeouts and a 1.75 WHIP. In his time there this season, he has served strictly as a relief pitcher in 19 games.

Clearly, the Astros are advancing him as depth in the bullpen and certainly not a rotation solution for the organization.

One thing is clear with this team: the rotation continues to be stretched thin and is a problem. They are now 24-32, which puts them 3.5 games behind the Athletics in the AL West.

Every outing matters at this point for the struggling team. The bullpen has been relied upon a lot over the last several weeks, and VanWey will have to find a way to be a contributing part to the back end.

Some positivity is building around the team with the hope that RHP Hunter Brown will be joining the team sometime in June, along with LHP Josh Hader.

Cristian Javier is slated to return at some point in June as well, giving the team another RHP to count on. If the two pitchers that are still recovering from Tommy John surgery (Hayden Wesneski and Ronel Blanco) also come back as planned, the Astros could turn things around in time to be a contender for the playoffs, but Lady Luck has not been on their side lately.