Astros Probable Pitching Matchups Against Padres Highlight Hole in Roster

Going into the trade deadline, the Houston Astros had a pair of glaring demands: a solid and consistent outfielder as well as another arm for the starting rotation. Well, one of those needs was met.

In the final hour before the deadline, the Astros grabbed Gold Glove center fielder Daulton Varsho from last year's American League champions. But in exchange had to give up starting pitcher Spencer Arrighetti, further increasing the demand for another starter.

However, the front office decided against bolstering the pitching staff, which is nearly impossible to explain, especially given the probable pitching matchups for Houston's first series of its road trip against the San Diego Padres.

Fri, Aug 7 • 8:40 PM CDT: Ronel Blanco vs. Robbie Ray

Sat, Aug 8 • 6:15 PM CDT: Peter Lambert vs. Michael King

Sun, Aug 9 • 7:20 PM CDT: TBD

Now, Peter Lambert has been the saving grace to the Astros' rotation this season as he leads all starters with a 3.06 ERA. He's been the glue in uncertain times with Tatsuya Imai, Lance McCullers Jr., as well as Arrighetti.

However, trotting out Blanco, who has a 7.36 ERA in his three starts and a combined eight walks in under 15 innings, as the AL West division leaders is a hard pill to swallow. They also haven't set their Sunday starter.

Explosive Offense Led by Triple Crown Hopeful Let Down by Front Office

Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) hits a double during the third inning against the Texas Rangers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Blanco is just returning to the game, and it seems likely that the executives are hopeful that he will start to find a groove again, but was it worth the gamble with the team now sitting firmly at the top of the division? Not necessarily.

There isn't a person on the planet who doesn't know of Yordan Alvarez, who has himself firmly in the running as the AL MVP, but the entire offense is filled with big bats, including Jeremy Pena, Jose Altuve, and Christian Walker.

While the Astros have proven that they can definitely win baseball games without a solid starting rotation, that doesn't mean that the ballclub can get past the divisional round. Pitching is too big a piece of this game, and if the bats go cold for a couple of days in October, their season will come to a close.

Winning the AL West, the worst division in the AL, is not out of the question. But depending on Imai (if he comes out of the bullpen), Blanco, and Hayden Wesneski to be postseason pitchers is a puzzling ask by the front office.