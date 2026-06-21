Astros Yordan Alvarez Bolstering Best Bat in Baseball as Possible Triple Crown Winner

It is a scary thought for the Houston Astros to think of where their season would be if they didn't have their designated hitter, Yordan Alvarez.

There is a lot that is contributing to what makes Alvarez the MVP of baseball this season, as he is the best all-around player in the game right now, and it isn't even close,



*Note* these rankings are amongst all qualified players at any position in either the AL or NL

.1.065 OPS- 1st (one of two with an OPS over 1.000)

.637 Slugging Percentage- 1st

.428 On-Base Percentage- 2nd

324 Batting Average- 3rd

24 Home Runs- 1st

55 RBI- 4th/5th

90 Total Hits-3rd

Alvarez trails only Kyle Schwarber in homers, but is hitting 80 points better than Schwarber. There might be a different stat leader in a couple of areas, but none are at the top of every single one.

So, if that is how well he stacks up against every position player in either league, it is pretty easy to assume that he is in the running for the Triple Crown- a feat that hasn't been accomplished in 14 years.

Triple Crown a Long Way off but Fully in Reach for Alvarez

Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) hits a single against the Kansas City Royals during the fourth inning during their road trip | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

There isn't enough time in the day or space on a page to truly decipher what Alvarez means to the Astros, and what he is doing at the plate. It surely seems like, at some point, he will slow down, but that just isn't happening.

Instead, he continues to shatter records and etch his name into the history books with multi-home run innings. Yes, that says innings, not games, and if he keeps this pace up, then he will quite easily be the 11th name in history to win the Triple Crown since 1920 when RBIs were first tracked.

On top of that, there has only been one player since 1967, as Miguel Cabrera (Detroit Tigers) won the honor back in 2012. So, if Alvarez does it, he will be the first in nearly 15 years, and second in half a century.

YORDAN ALVAREZ GRAND SLAM



HIS SECOND HOME RUN OF THE INNING 😮 pic.twitter.com/hJX8g0RIpT — MLB (@MLB) June 13, 2026

If the season were to end today, history would be made as his 24 home runs, 56 RBI, and .324 batting average lead all American League qualified players this year.

Yandy Diaz and Josh Jung are the only two other players with a batting average over .300, and neither has more than half of the homers that Alvarez has. So, either one of them would really have to turn things up, or Alvarez would have to have a complete come apart, or an injury.

There is a reason that it took 45 years to see another Triple Crown winner when Cabrera finally did it back in '12; it is nearly an impossible feat. So, if someone is a fan of baseball, they should be pulling for Alvarez this year.