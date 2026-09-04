Astros Receive Huge Injury Blow to Bullpen During Postseason Push

While the depth of the Houston Astros starting rotation has been filled with uncertainty throughout the season, the bullpen greatly improved their performance from the start of the season.

The group has taken on a heightened workload for much of the year due to the starters not being able to consistently go deep into games. While it has put stress on the bullpen, many of the Astros' arms have been able to take it on and still deliver most of the time.

One of those bullpen arms has been left-hander Steven Okert. He's been the most consistent reliever outside of closer Josh Hader who's had to take on many different roles throughout the season so far. His presence has been critical to the bullpen, but now the Astros will be without him for some time.

Okert Suffers An Injury

Houston Astros pitcher Steven Okert pitches against the New York Yankees in the sixth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Okert has been placed on the 15-day injured list with a right hamstring strain, first reported by Chandler Rome of The Athletic. In the corresponding move, left-hander Bryan King has been called up from Triple-A.

Okert's stint on the IL has been retroactive to Sept. 1. The Astros didn't look towards Okert on Thursday night in a four-run game, and it now seems clear as to why that was the case.

According to Rome, Okert felt the issue while stretching to get ready to pitch in Wednesday's 2-0 win over the Chicago White Sox and described the injury as "minor". Okert has the best numbers in the Astros bullpen outside of Hader thanks to his 2.13 ERA in 67.2 innings pitched.

The 35-year-old has a 6-2 record along with a 0.87 WHIP in a team high 68 appearances. Okert has the fourth-most reliever outings in baseball this season.

Even though his usage has been high, this is Okert's first injury of the season and his first injury stint in his Astros career that began last season.

Okert made 68 total appearances last year and threw 71.2 innings. The 2012 fourth round pick was on track to cross both of those marks this season. It seems like AJ Blubaugh took on a bit of his role that last two games. Blubaugh has 86.1 innings pitched, which is by far the most innings pitched as a reliever this year.

Meanwhile, King has been added to the bullpen, but he has struggled immensely with a 11.40 ERA over his last 15 games with the Astros. The 29-year-old King started off great, with a 2.19 ERA through just over the first three months of the season. It has all unraveled for him since the end of June.

The Astros will need for King to find some resemblance of form for this crucial stretch run of the season.