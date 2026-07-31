Steven Okert Gives the Astros One Less Problem Before Trade Deadline

The Houston Astros will enter the trade deadline with one clear priority: strengthening the starting rotation. The bullpen, however, is no longer near the top of that list, and Steven Okert is a major reason why.

Houston signed the veteran left-hander to provide reliable middle relief. A few months later, he has developed into one of the club's most dependable eighth-inning options, adding another layer of stability to a bullpen that already ranks among the American League's best.

The turnaround didn't require a new pitch or a jump in velocity. Okert simply found the best version of his arsenal by leaning more heavily on his slider while scaling back his four-seam fastball.

The Slider Became His Go-To Pitch

Houston Astros relief pitcher Steven Okert (48). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Okert has always had an effective slider. The difference this season is that it has become the foundation of his entire approach.

After throwing it 57.8% of the time in 2025, he has increased its usage to 67.6% this season. His four-seam fastball has moved in the opposite direction, dropping from 41.3% to 27.1% and reducing hitters' opportunities to attack the pitch that had been more vulnerable.

By relying less on the fastball, Okert stopped giving hitters the pitch they were looking to attack. The slider now drives his pitch sequencing and forces opponents to adjust from the opening pitch of the at-bat.

The results speak for themselves. Okert owns a 2.19 ERA across 53.1 innings in 53 appearances. His strikeout rate has dipped from 30.4% to 26.5%, but that decline has not reduced his effectiveness because he has offset it with better command.

Steven Okert | Swing Timing | Baseball Savant.

The slider's swing-and-miss rate has also dropped from 40.8% to 35.5%, but that number needs context. Okert is throwing the pitch far more often than he did a year ago, including in counts where he previously leaned on his fastball. Even with hitters making more contact, they still struggle to do meaningful damage against it. Baseball Savant's swing data also shows the average miss distance against his slider has narrowed from 4.2 inches to 3.6, an indication that hitters are getting closer to the pitch without consistently squaring it up.

The left-hander has walked just 5.9% of the hitters he has faced, or 2.03 batters per nine innings. That level of control has helped him post a 0.84 WHIP while holding opponents to a .175 batting average.

The Contact He Allows Rarely Hurts Him

Houston Astros pitcher Steven Okert (48). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Okert doesn't need to chase strikeouts to dominate.

Opponents have produced an average exit velocity of just 87.0 mph against him. Only 31.1% of the balls put in play have been hard-hit, while just 4.4% have been classified as barrels.

His 2.64 xERA and 3.15 FIP support the overall quality of his season. The gap between those numbers and his ERA suggests some regression is possible, but the profile remains strong. Okert attacks the strike zone, limits free passes and consistently avoids hard contact, a combination that typically leads to sustainable success for a late-inning reliever.

Good News for Houston

Houston Astros relief pitcher Steven Okert (48). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Astros' top priority ahead of the trade deadline remains their starting rotation. Steven Okert's breakout doesn't change that, but it does reduce the urgency to add bullpen help.

Every reliever who emerges from within the organization gives the front office greater flexibility. Instead of entering the market needing multiple late-inning arms, Houston can focus more of its resources on strengthening a rotation that still carries more uncertainty than the bullpen.

Okert hasn't solved every issue on the roster. He has, however, turned what once looked like a position that needed reinforcement into another area of strength. At a trade deadline where every acquisition comes with a price, that development could prove just as valuable as any move the Astros make.