Astros Release Probable Pitchers for Key White Sox Series

After a disappointing homestand against three divisional opponents, the Houston Astros hit the road for six games in New York against the Yankees and Mets. Clinging to the American League West Division lead over the Texas Rangers, the Astros were looking at a key road trip following a seismic change.

Before Houston began a three-game series against the Yankees in the Bronx, the club parted ways with general manager Dana Brown, but for now, manager Joe Espada remains, with his future very much in doubt beyond the 2026 season.

Looking for his team to respond in New York, the Astros did just that, winning two out of three games in each series.

They closed out the trip with a 6-3 win over the Mets on Sunday afternoon. Now, Houston, which returns home two games up on the Rangers for first place, will host the American League Central Division leaders, the Chicago White Sox, for a four-game series beginning on Monday night.

If the two teams hold onto their division leads and one division winner survives the wild-card round, this could be an AL Divisional Series preview in Houston.

Astros Release Probable Pitchers for White Sox Series

Houston Astros pitcher Peter Lambert Credit: Vincent Carchietta | Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The White Sox are looking to hold off the fast-charging Cleveland Guardians over the final month to win the division and a potential wild-card round bye. However, a good series from the Astros could not only keep Texas at bay, but also improve Houston's chances of potentially stealing the second American League wild-card round bye.

Here are the pitching probables for the four-game series.

Monday: Anthony Kay (9-6, 4.09 ERA) vs. Peter Lambert (8-7, 3.66 ERA), 7:10 p.m. CDT

Tuesday: Sean Burke (7-6, 3.32 ERA) vs. TBD, 7:10 p.m. CDT

Wednesday: TBD vs. Hayden Wesneski (4-1, 3.86 ERA), 7:10 p.m. CDT

Thursday: Luis Castillo (4-10, 5.31 ERA) vs. Hunter Brown (4-3, 3.33 ERA), 1:10 p.m. CDT

Houston will be sending two of their top arms to finish out the series on Wednesday and Thursday, but to get there with at least one win, they will have to find a way to win one of the first two games with Peter Lambert and a starter who has yet to be announced in the first two games.

Lambert is coming off a start against the Yankees where he allowed seven hits and three runs in 5.2 innings. That came on the heels of an outing against the Los Angeles Angels, where he allowed eight hits and nine runs in 3.2 innings on August 20.

If Houston can find a way to split the first two games, then they would be set up to take three out of four, with Hayden Wesneski and Hunter Brown scheduled to pitch the last two games. This is an under-the-radar big series for both teams.