Astros' Peter Lambert Seeks Bounce-Back Start Against Yankees

The Houston Astros and New York Yankees take to Yankee Stadium for the middle game of their three-game set.

How to Watch/Listen

Yankees - Amazon Prime Video,

Astros - Space City Home Network

Yankees - WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Astros - KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KLTN-TUDN 102.9 FM

Starting Pitchers

Astros: Peter Lambert, 8-7, 3.68 ERA

Yankees: Elmar Rodriguez, 0-2, 4.76 ERA

Peter Lambert takes to the mound for his team-leading 23rd start of the season. Lambert struggled last time out giving up nine earned runs against the Angels in the Astros blowout loss. Before that start, Lambert had allowed two runs or fewer in seven straight starts. Lambert tops the Astros in pitching bWAR with 2.8. A large portion of the Yankee lineup has good numbers against Lambert in the past including Cody Bellinger (1 HR and 1.434 OPS in 11 plate appearances).

Elmar Rodriguez makes his fifth career MLB start. Rodriguez was called up before Wednesday’s game from Scranton/Wikes-Barre where he’s been since July 20. At Triple-A this season, he has a 2.59 ERA with 99 strikeouts in 97.1 innings. During his four starts with New York, the Yankees are 1-3. He hasn’t pitched more than 4.2 innings but also hasn’t allowed more than three runs. No Astro has faced Rodriguez at the major league level.

Astros Lineup

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (3) Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jeremy Pena hits leadoff for the 80th time this season. He homered in Tuesday’s game providing a key game-tying hit. He has two hits in each of his last two games but overall has a .618 OPS in the month of August, hitting 15-for-79 (.190).

Yordan Alvarez hits second leading the league in HRs, RBI, batting average, on-base percentage, slugging, OPS, and total bases. Alvarez connected on his first triple of the season on Tuesday driving home the go-ahead run in the eighth. He went 3-for-5 also scorching two singles. His three hits left the bat at 109 mph, 112 mph and 107 mph.

Isaac Paredes appears in his 59th straight game, with 58 starts and one pinch hit appearance. Paredes continues to hit in the three hole. Paredes has a .802 OPS in the month of August with an impressive .375 on-base percentage. He reached base safely three times on Tuesday with two walks and a single.

Jose Altuve hits in the four-hole on Wednesday. He singled twice in Tuesday’s win. The second baseman, in his 16th season in Houston, has a .844 OPS in the month of August and crossed the 100 hit mark for the season in the last game.

Daulton Varsho will be the Astros five-hole hitter for Wednesday. Varsho drove in two runs in two separate RBI singles in Tuesday’s contest. Varsho is on a mini five-game hitting streak coming into the game. He is hitting .318 with a .864 OPS over these five games.

Batting sixth, Christian Walker came up empty in five at bats on Tuesday. Since his walk-off homer against the Mariners, Walker has a .129 average and a .281 OPS across 11 games with four hits, all singles.

Houston Astros center fielder Taylor Trammell (26) Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taylor Trammell hits seventh with extreme splits vs. righties and lefties this season. Against right-handed pitchers, he has a .231 average and .733 OPS. Against left-handed pitching, he’s posted a .103 average with a .360 OPS. Trammell has struggled in August with a .140 average and a .559 OPS. He snapped an 0-for-20 with a pinch-hit single on Sunday.

Cam Smith hits eighth after appearing as a pinch hitter in Tuesday’s game. He tripled and came around to score in the ninth inning providing a key insurance run. He ended an 0-for-16 with the three-bagger. The Astros are 13-2 when Smith comes off the bench this season.

Christian Vazquez is the final hitter in the Astros lineup. The catcher has a .308 average and a 1.169 OPS over his last five games played. He’s homered in back-to-back appearances against Seattle and Los Angeles.