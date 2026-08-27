Joe Espada's Passion Could Set Tone For Astros' Final Stretch Run

After the Houston Astros parted ways with general manager Dana Brown, there was a lot of speculation on the job security of manager Joe Espada.

Initial reporting came out from Bob Nightengale of USA Today that one high-ranking Astros official said Espada will not receive a new contract after the season. However, Astros owner Jim Crane clarified the situation in a scrum with reporters, including The Athletic (subscription required) at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday and stated Espada will remain the manager for the rest of the season and that no decision will be made on Espada until after the season.

This is Espada's team to manage for the final month of the season as the Astros are in a full out race try to get into the postseason thanks to how the American League West has shaked out. Houston was in first place in the division at the start of Wednesday after a huge series-opening win over the New York Yankees.

Given all that's been going on with the organization, Espada having dealt with a family emergency and not managing on Sunday in a blown loss to the Athletics where Houston was up 6-0, it made the hard fought 9-7 win over the Yankees on Tuesday night in the Bronx even more impressive.

Espada delivered a statement after the big win, and it was quite the assertive one. It wasn't the typical Espada postgame comment, and he knows he can't hide the situation anymore.

Joe Espada Not Holding Back

Houston Astros manager Joe Espada. Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"We needed to come out here today and play this way. This is the way we needed to come here and play today. Any other way wasn't going to be acceptable. We needed to come here and play like a team that is hunting to win a division and we did," Espada said per Chandler Rome of The Athletic (subscription required).

This was blunt from the 50-year-old manager. A win was needed to bring back positive momentum after a shocking series loss at home to the Athletics, who are the worst team in baseball.

Espada made it clear what he expects from the Astros going forward. It's the kind of stance and shift in tone that's necessary for Houston to keep going and take a division that is up for grabs. The Astros will have some tough series coming up in the final stretch of the season, and will have to get it done to avoid a second straight season without a postseason berth.

Three games at Philadelphia Phillies (current five seed in the National League), three against the Atlanta Braves (NL East leader), four against the Chicago White Sox (AL Central leader), three against the Arizona Diamondbacks and three at the AL-leading Tampa Bay Rays.

The Astros will need this kind of mindset moving forward in order to play October baseball.