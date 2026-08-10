Astros Release Probable Pitching Matchups Against Struggling Giants

After a run that saw the Houston Astros climb into first place in the American League West, things haven't gone as well for manager Joe Espada and his team. The Astros completed a three-game sweep at home over the Texas Rangers to go 1.5 games ahead of their in-state rivals.

However, Houston dropped two out of three at home to the Toronto Blue Jays before dropping two out of three in Southern California against the San Diego Padres. Somehow, they remained a half-game ahead of the Rangers after a 7-2 loss on Sunday night to San Diego. Espada and his team will head to Northern California to open a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants.

Astros Announces Starter vs. Giants

Hayden Wesneski | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If there is a time for San Francisco to pop up on the Astros' schedule, it's now. The Giants are entering the series 20 games under .500 at 49-69 and are one week removed from a trade deadline sale that saw some key players leave the Bay Area. Here are the scheduled pitching matchups for the series.

Mon., Aug 10 • 8:45 PM CDT: Hayden Wesneski (2-0, 3.86 ERA) vs. Blade Tidwell (0-0, 3.18 ERA)

Tue., Aug 11 • 8:55 PM CDT: Hunter Brown (3-1, 3.53 ERA) vs. TBD

Wed., Aug 12 • 2:45 PM CDT: TBD vs. TBD

Right-hander Hayden Wesneski gets the ball to open the series with his third start of the season. He picked up a win over the Los Angeles Angels on July 29, he worked 5.2 innings, allowing seven hits and three runs.

On Aug. 4 against the Blue Jays, the 28-year-old went six innings, allowing just four hits and two runs in a 7-2 win. After allowing the game-tying runs in the top of the fifth, Wesneski's teammates gave him the lead for good with a four-run bottom half of the inning.

As for the Giants, at the time this article is being written, manager Tony Vitello has yet to name his starters for Tuesday and Wednesday's games. Likewise, Espada and the Astros have yet to name a starter for Wednesday afternoon's series finale.

Thanks to an AL West that nobody wants to take control of, Houston is very much in the race to win the division and claim a postseason berth, which would be remarkable given all the injuries they have dealt with this season.

After this series, the Astros return home for a nine-game homestand against the Seattle Mariners, Angels and Athletics. The next couple of weeks could go a long way in Houston's positioning itself to play some October baseball.