Mike Burrows’ Return Can Help Astros — When it Happens

One thing the Houston Astros simply can't get away from is starting pitching injuries.

Houston was besieged with them in April, as they lost Tatsuya Imai, Hunter Brown and Cristian Javier to various injuries. All three have returned now.

In addition, Houston got both Ronel Blanco and Hayden Wesneski back from major elbow surgeries that occurred last year. It was enough reinforcement for Houston to decide to trade Lance McCullers Jr. at the deadline to get out from under the remainder of his contract.

But it doesn't mean the injury train in the rotation has slowed down.

Mike Burrows, a right-hander the Astros acquired in December in a three-team trade from the Pittsburgh Pirates, is working his way back from an injury. As The Athletic’s Chandler Rome reported on X (formerly Twitter), Burrows threw 55 pitches in a three-inning simulated game at the Astros complex in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Saturday. The next step will be a rehab start with Triple-A Sugar Land next week.

When he returns to the Major League staff remains in question for a couple of reasons.

Plotting Mike Burrows’ Return to the Majors

Houston Astros starting pitcher Mike Burrows. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first factor is the injury. Burrows has been on the shelf since July 7 with right elbow neuritis. He's been gone for a month, which means he'll likely need at least two rehab games to get to the point where he's ready for an activation.

Teams like the Astros want their starting pitchers to have thrown 75 pitches in their last rehab game before considering activating them to the Major League roster. Even then, Houston may want Burrows to throw one more game, depending upon where Houston sits with its rotation.

The second piece will be whether the Astros believe Burrows is the right fit for the pitching staff. Before his injury he was 4-9 with a 5.99 ERA in 18 games, which included 17 starts. He had 75 strikeouts and 35 walks in 94.2 innings. Batters were hitting .292 against him.

His last game, on July 6, saw him give up nine hits and seven earned runs in 4.1 innings as he walked two and struck out three. The next day he was optioned to the minor leagues. There’s a chance that even when he hits that pitch threshold it may not be enough to get him promoted.

Houston’s rotation right now is made up of Brown, Javier, Blanco, Wesneski and Peter Lambert. Imai has been moved to the bullpen after recent struggles. He, along with Burrows, are the only rotational backstops if someone gets hurt.

Given the Astros, there’s a good that happens. That may turn into Burrows’ best avenue to return to the Majors. But first he must complete his rehab assignment.