Astros Set Trade Deadline Direction for Two Sought-After Stars

When a team is three games under .500 in late June, the temptation is to believe that they will deal players at the trade deadline.

That, plus other mitigating circumstances like the Houston Astros’ payroll, have led some to believe that general manager Dana Brown will be compelled to move players at the Aug. 3 trade deadline.

That may still be the case. After all, the Astros are right at the luxury tax threshold and don't have much room to maneuver to add talent for a potential playoff push. Brown must balance it with Houston being just three games out of the AL West lead, even being under .500. One strong push in June and July to put them on a playoff path.

So, what is a general manager to do? On Sunday Astros fans got somewhat of an answer.

Astros Trade Path On Two Stars

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena and first baseman Christian Walker. | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported in his Sunday notes column that the Astros have told other teams that they are “wasting their time” asking them about two players at the trade deadline — shortstop Jeremy Peña and first baseman Christian Walker. Per Nightengale, the Astros not only intend to keep both but intend to be buyers at the deadline.

The Astros reportedly shopped Walker in the offseason, trying to get out from under the remaining two years of his three-year, $60 million deal. The Astros had hoped to extend Peña in the offseason but those talks never got serious. His agent is Scott Boras, who tends to guide his clients toward free agency.

Still, there's good reason to keep both if the Astros intend to be competitive in the American League West.

Pena enters Sunday’s game slashing .284/.345/.452 with six home runs and 18 RBI. He missed a month of the season with a grade one hamstring strain. But assuming he remains healthy the rest of the season he could post a .300 average with 20 home runs and at least 50 RBI in a lineup driven by potential AL MVP front-runner Yordan Alvarez.

Walker’s recovery offensively has made keeping his contract the right decision. Walker’s sluggish start last season hid the fact that he finished the campaign with a slash of .238/.297/.421 with 27 home runs and 88 RBI. His power numbers were right in line with his last three seasons in Arizona.

He’s off to a much better start this season. Entering Sunday’s action he’s slashing .240/.313/.484 with 18 home runs and 52 RBI. He’s on pace to match or exceed his 2023 in which he hit 33 home runs and drove in 103.

Those are all good reasons for Houston to hang onto both players, especially if they get to the top of the AL West before the deadline.