Astros Turning Corner but Trade Deadline Rankings Say Otherwise

It's possible the Houston Astros are turning a corner after their dismal start to the season.

By beating the Detroit Tigers, 4-2, on Wednesday, the Astros (35-41) finished off a series victory. It also meant the Astros have now won 15 of their last 25 games, dating back to their road trip to face the Chicago Cubs on May 22. That trip began with the Astros sweeping the Cubs, followed by taking three out of four from the Texas Rangers. That stretch seemed to jump-star them.

Houston has a day off on Thursday before it hosts the Cleveland Guardians. When the series starts, the Astros will be no worse than five games behind Seattle in the AL West and no worse than three games out of the final AL wild card spot. A mediocre AL race has allowed Houston, which was beset by nearly 20 injured list transactions in April and early May, to stay in the race.

So why are some outlets treating the Astros like trade deadline sellers?

The Houston Astros Trade Deadline Selloff?

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

ESPN recently published its list of the Top 100 players that could be available at the trade deadline. Two Astros made the Top 25 — shortstop Jeremy Peña and first baseman Christian Walker. Third baseman Isaac Paredes was just outside the Top 25. The worst part was the Astros were only considered a potential trade fit for one player ranked in the Top 25 and it was an old trade rumor favorite — Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran.

A few factors are likely driving the inclusion of those Astros, aside from the awful start to the season. Peña has one year of team control left and the opportunity to get him into a team-friendly, long-term extension has passed the Astros by as he is now a client of agent Scott Boras. Houston would like to get out from under the remainder of Walker’s $60 million deal. Paredes was seen as a redundant asset this offseason due to a glut of infielders.

But things have changed. After missing the start of the season due to an injury, Peña has been one of the best bats in the lineup. Walker is resurgent and only Yordan Alvarez has hit more home runs for Houston than Walker. Paredes is no longer a redundancy with the season ending injury to third baseman Carlos Correa.

Houston has gotten healthier too. On Tuesday, staff ace Hunter Brown returned from the injured list after nearly two months. Christian Javier is beginning a rehab assignment this week. Another forgotten starter, Ronel Blanco, should be in a rehab assignment too as he builds up from Tommy John surgery.

On paper, the Astros look like sellers at the trade deadline. But the way the Astros are playing right now, that paper may need a re-write.