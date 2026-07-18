Astros Unveil Starting Lineup Looking to Bounce Back vs. Orioles

The Houston Astros didn't get the second-half start they had envisioned Friday night, dropping the series opener to the Baltimore Orioles at Daikin Park, 3-2. The loss was the franchise's fourth in five games, as their playoff odds continue to look shaky.

Entering game two against the Orioles, Houston still has its sights set on the AL West crown, just three games out of first place, trailing the Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners. Finding a way to take the series against Baltimore is a must for the Astros, as their playoff odds surely need it.

Spencer Arrighetti is tasked with taking down the Orioles in game two, looking to avenge the strong start by Peter Lambert in game one that was eventually lost due to late-inning hits from Baltimore. Arrighetti enters the game with a 4.50 ERA in 82 innings of work.

Starting Lineup Reveal

Houston Astros first baseman Christian Walker (8) celebrates hitting a double. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's how Astros manager Joe Espada will set his lineup, tasked with getting back into the win column against Baltimore.

1. SS Jeremy Peña

2. DH Yordan Alvarez



3. 3B Isaac Paredes

4. 2B Jose Altuve

5. 1B Christian Walker

6. C Yainer Diaz

7. RF Cam Smith

8. LF Zach Dezenzo

9. CF Lucas Spence

The biggest goal for the Astros in game two of this series is having the rest of the lineup step up to the plate, other than just Pena and Alvarez. Both Alvarez and Pena reached bases safely four times in the series opener, both collecting two hits and two walks.

LaMonte Wade Jr., who's not in the starting lineup, reached base three times on Friday via the walk, but other than that, the offense was quiet. Houston scored first, taking the lead in the bottom of the first inning, and again taking the lead in the bottom of the third inning after Baltimore tied it in the top half.

The Astros will have success in the second half if they get quality at-bats from the bottom half of their lineups.

One thing that has plagued the Astros in the first half of the season, which came back to haunt them in game one of the second half, is their bullpen. Bryan King took the loss, allowing two runs to come around to score in the top of the eighth inning.

Houston aims to enhance its roster by the trade deadline, focusing on acquiring a reliable backend bullpen reliever to strengthen their playoff push. Following the 3-2 defeat, the Astros bullpen holds a 4.31 ERA, which ranks 19th across Major League Baseball.