Astros Must Prioritize This Move at MLB Trade Deadline

Two things can be true at the same time. Yes, the Houston Astros are 47-51 and — at least on paper — appear to be dead in the water when it comes to making the playoffs.

But thanks to a fairly miserable American League that features only one team even sniffing a .600 winning percentage, the avenue to making the postseason is wide open for any team in the AL that wishes to take it.

As such, the Astros have a choice to make. Do they buy at the trade deadline, adding piece(s) that could make a run in October realistic? Do they sit back and do nothing, hoping that the current players on the roster are good enough to get the job done? Or do they hold a garage sale, shipping off any valuable assets to contending teams willing to spend some prospect capital?

If the answer is buying, then there are multiple routes the Astros can take. There’s not necessarily a wrong answer, but there is one that makes the most sense.

Here’s what Houston needs to target at the trade deadline should it decide to go all in on the 2026 season.

The Outfield is Where the Astros Should Be Searching

Colorado Rockies outfielder Jake McCarthy. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to MLB.com, the Astros need to focus on a left-handed outfield bat. They’re not wrong. The trio of Taylor Trammell, Brice Matthews and Jake Meyers just isn’t going to cut it as the campaign grinds toward the playoffs. While those players might provide some positives on defense, the pop just doesn’t exist.

Given that there could be a plethora of squads that consider themselves buyers at this year’s trade deadline, finding an organization willing to part ways with a quality outfield bat might be tricky. There are still viable options out there, however.

Jeff Passan of ESPN suggested that Houston target Colorado Rockies outfielder Jake McCarthy. The former first-round draft pick in 2018 has had a breakout season in Colorado, slashing .301/.347/.516 with 10 home runs and 53 RBIs. Some would attribute this jump in production to him playing half his games in the favorable conditions Coors Field provides, but there’s no denying that he’s come alive in a big way. If the Rockies are willing to give him up, the Astros could be the perfect fit.

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Daulton Varsho could be a top priority as well. There’s no denying that the Blue Jays have had a lackluster season, making them perfect candidates to sell. Add in the fact that Varsho’s contract expires at the end of 2026, and there might just be a perfect storm for the Astros to acquire his services. Sure, the price might be somewhat steep, but it could be worth it if Houston sees itself as a viable contender for a title.

Of course, nothing is set in stone. The Astros could flame out over the next several weeks, making all this talk of buying useless. There’s also a scenario where the team absolutely balls out and forces the front office to make some important moves. It’ll be an interesting stretch of baseball, that’s for sure.